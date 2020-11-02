Decision-makers should be aggressively
controlling costs.
We are using the School District of Beloit for purposes of illustrating differences in the private- and public-sector mindset. The district is not unique; what’s happening here, is happening almost everywhere.
The background is obvious to everybody. Since the coronavirus pandemic swept ashore early this year the American economy has been reeling. First it was a nearly complete business shutdown. Reopening has occurred by fits and starts, sometimes one step forward and two steps back. The business sector has clawed back part of the way, but millions remain unemployed, many enterprises are gone for good, and for those that remain profits are often a distant target.
On top of it all, the virus is spiking again threatening to send economies tumbling.
Within that backdrop the School District of Beloit just passed its annual budget. Note first, there’s a nearly $3 million shortfall between anticipated revenues and expenditures, to be made up by taking the money out of fund balance, or savings. Can’t do that every year. Losses are largely due to a three-year running exodus of students averaging 271 kids, and their $10,000 each state aid.
Health insurance costs are rising by nearly a million dollars.
Yet the district is granting pay raises throughout the ranks, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional costs.
Here’s the point, and it has nothing to do with whether teachers and administrators and staff are good hard-working folks who deserve pay commensurate with their work.
Rather, it’s about the public sector almost always being in denial when it comes to prevailing economic conditions. Out in the private sector—which pays the country’s bills—companies and employees (not to mention former employees) are hanging on by their fingernails.
But the public sector sees no particular reason to, for example, freeze compensation costs.
Knowing the likely futility of it all, we encourage—again—government decision-makers to be much more aggressive now in holding the line on costs. This is not the time to seek more.