Regional approaches will help deliver public services at affordable costs.
It’s good to be a trend-setter and both the City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit can lay claim to the status.
By choosing to share a fire chief the neighbors acknowledged the opportunity to be better together than apart. It gives the two departments continuity in management, along with improved opportunities for training and deployment consistencies.
Staff Writer Austin Montgomery pointed out in a well sourced article last week that Greater Beloit’s emergency service situation is hardly unusual. Especially for smaller on-call departments across the region it is becoming more difficult to recruit, staff and train necessary personnel with top-flight fire, rescue and medical skill sets.
It was tough before the coronavirus pandemic and isn’t likely to get a whole lot better on the other side of the crisis.
Make no mistake, such challenges are not some isolated situation particularly impacting the Stateline Area. In fact, this region is better off than many because it’s a populous place with multiple departments all readily available for response through mutual aid agreements. Departments large and small watch each other’s backs.
Elsewhere, for example, in more rural regions of Wisconsin, that sort of immediate backup is not always available. The result is slower response times with the potential to adversely affect life-or-death conditions.
The obvious solution is increasing the emphasis on cooperation and lowering remaining barriers—legal, financial and cultural—to seamlessly integrating more regional approaches to emergency services. That’s not easy. It took Beloit a long time to take a first step, and no one should assume that will erase future challenges. But the efforts are worthwhile to anticipate the needs of the future.
All public services—police, fire, streets and roads, water and sewer, schools—are growing more expensive and tougher to deliver efficiently. Forward-looking officials at all levels should be exploring opportunities to cooperate and control costs.
Experience suggests that’s a hurdle for localities, where independent identities can lead to emotional rather than pragmatic considerations.
State government, in our view, can and should play a bigger role by providing incentives to local municipal interests willing to forge new ties. The only sensible goal is to bridge differences and create synergies that deliver tomorrow’s public services at the lowest possible cost across jurisdictions.