Pandemic funds likely will go toward non-pandemic national spending spree.
Good intentions do not necessarily make good policy.
Consider the American Rescue Plan, part of federal efforts to throw unbelievable amounts of money into the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. That particular legislation carried a $1.9 trillion pricetag, including about $350 billion for state and local governments.
The City of Beloit’s share is a bit more than $15 million. The city’s spokesperson recently told the Beloit Daily News that municipal officials expect to move along the process of identifying spending priorities by the middle of this year.
While it would be an exaggeration to say the pandemic is over, it’s fair to observe that America is in a different space than it was a year ago when this package was adopted by Congress.
Let’s also hasten to add that Beloit is not unique. All across the 50 states decisions will be made about how to spend that $350 billion in assistance. Presumably, the money will go toward good improvements for Beloit.
It’s worth a look back, though, at how the package was sold by Washington politicians. President Biden said America was “one step closer to getting state and local governments the money they need to prevent massive layoffs of essential workers.” The bill called for the money to be spent on public health costs and to replace lost revenues from the economy’s precipitous plunge.
By last fall, though, state and local governmental organizations were petitioning for expanded use of the money for items like infrastructure and community revitalization.
Translation: There was more money flowing than governments needed strictly to offset pandemic costs, so officials wanted to be able to spend it on other priorities.
Worthwhile expenditures? Probably. But it’s not necessarily what taxpayers expected from the pandemic-related legislation.
Moral of the story: It’s always easy for politicians to throw around other people’s money. Or, in this case, money the federal government didn’t have but borrowed anyway and added to the national debt. Now, it’s likely to be spent on non-pandemic projects. And, a year into the spending spree, more and more reports are coming forth about outright fraud and theft in various parts of the federal program. That’s what happens when fast money is flying in the wind without proper controls. Nothing is free. Sooner or later debt must be paid. Thank your grandchildren for their generosity.