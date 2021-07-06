Fairbanks Morse is a key part of America’s defense.
It’s human nature to get excited about what is shiny and new. Amazon’s fulfillment center. The Lincoln Academy. ABC Supply Stadium.
There’s nothing wrong with that. These and other new additions to the Beloit landscape are exceptional examples of a community on the rise.
Now and then, though, it’s worthwhile to pause and take note of how established parts of the community are adapting to grow and preserve their historic place in Beloit.
Which brings us to Fairbanks Morse.
The venerable company traces its roots back more than 150 years in Beloit, not long after the city’s pioneer days. William H. Wheeler was the innovative force behind Eclipse Windmill, Inc., which shipped thousands of the products across America. It’s not an exaggeration to say Eclipse products helped power the westward expansion of a nation.
The company which became Fairbanks Morse evolved through several iterations, product shifts and acquisitions but has remained an important part of the Beloit business structure. Over the decades tens of thousands of employees and their families have made Greater Beloit their home.
There have been ups—notably the astonishing defense production by Fairbanks Morse during World War II—and some downs, but it’s accurate to say the company in recent years is experiencing renewed vigor as a key contributor to America’s defense. To meet demand Fairbanks Morse has acquired several other companies and is on target to add dozens of new jobs in the coming year. Landing contract after contract for engines to power U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels, Fairbanks Morse increasingly has become a pillar in America’s defense.
Fittingly, Fairbanks Morse engines will be on board the USS Beloit, one of the latest line of Freedom-class littoral combat ships.
We could focus more on the various contracts landed by Fairbanks Morse or recent engine shipments to the Navy, but readers get the point. This company, whose history is so closely aligned with Beloit, is producing successes and growing jobs that matter to the entire free world.
That’s big.
There’s nothing wrong, and plenty right, with going after the current big deal in the modern business world, like Amazon.
But take the time to celebrate companies with deep roots as well.