Measurable accountability, goal-setting should guide school board.
The Beloit Board of Education recently got an early glimpse of a plan from Superintendent Dan Keyser which could include adding multiple administrative positions.
The kneejerk reaction is to recall the district fairly often has been criticized for being top heavy when compared to other similarly-sized school organizations. Maybe that’s deserved. Maybe not.
Keep in mind, Keyser has not presented the entire plan or all his reasons. He’s first asking to create a position of executive director for Human Resources -- a post the district once had -- and says he will bring the board other proposals at a later date.
Keyser is relatively new. He is tasked with formulating plans to improve a troubled district. He deserves time to flesh out his proposals, and for the board to listen. Elected officials and members of the public should reserve judgment, for now.
We will say the bar for creating new administrative positions should be set high, because of the past top-heavy claims and tight budgets likely to persist into the future. Likewise, any decision to increase administrative costs through added hires should include detailed numerical standards to measure if real progress is being made.
And progress should be defined as measured improvements in the two key areas both staff and the public have identified as most important. Anyone who has been paying attention knows what those two are -- higher test scores and lower disciplinary problems.
Beloit’s education climate these days is highly competitive for student enrollment, driven by options ranging from private alternative schools to state-sponsored vouchers to the new Lincoln Academy. Scoring successes in that environment means the Beloit public district must prove to parents it’s getting better in the areas that matter most to them.
Will creating these new positions move that goal forward in a measurable and accountable way? That’s the question on which board members should base any decision.