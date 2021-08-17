Differences should be sorted out through
reason and civil discourse.
Not far away, in Burlington, a large crowd filled a school auditorium where the board was meeting to consider how the district would approach the topic of masks for children this fall.
The Lake Geneva Regional News reported that the board invited public comment but reminded people to be civil and respectful. That turned out to be a futile request. Angry people in opposition to masking shouted and interrupted. The crowd reacted with loud clapping and cheering. Eventually, the board suspended the meeting. A crowd searched the building for board members, then convened its own meeting and “elected” its own school board.
In Tennessee, doctors and nurses attended a school board meeting where they asked members to declare a mask mandate for the beginning of classes. Hecklers followed them and other mask mandate supporters from the building. Shouts were reported of “we know who you are” and “there is a place in hell for you guys.”
There are differences of opinion everywhere, including here, about the right approach to take as America’s children return to classrooms. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s why elections are held. It’s why meetings are public. It’s why free speech is the law of the land.
None of that justifies uncivil behavior, let alone threatening others with whom one may disagree.
Anger breeds chaos and threats breed violence. Seriously, is that the example parents want to set for their children?
Let’s be better than that.