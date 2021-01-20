Board’s role is to resolve issues amidst conflicting opinions.
When it comes to the Beloit School Board, 2021 is looking a lot like 2020.
Last week, the board held a marathon meeting that, as usual, produced more heat than light. After seeking and receiving, again, feedback from the public and stakeholders, the board punted one more time. It now appears any significant resumption of in-person learning will have to wait until April, which brings up the obvious question.
Why bother? The school year is almost over by then.
The meeting, which lasted until around 2 a.m., for heaven’s sake, produced a fairly strong showing of parents expressing a desire to resume in-person classes. Still, some parents and students, along with various staff input, continued to express health and safety concerns and a preference for virtual education.
None of that is hard to understand. But that’s what school board members are elected to do, sort through conflicting opinions and make sound decisions.
Science suggests kids are less susceptible to the virus than adults and that proper precautions can be taken to assure relative safety while holding classes. In fact, medical authorities are just as concerned with the social, cultural and educational damage out-of-school kids are suffering as they are with the virus threat.
Plenty of other districts across the region, state and country are back teaching kids in class. What do those districts know that Beloit has yet to figure out?
To make matters worse, mid-meeting, board President Kyle Larsen emailed his colleagues that he was done and quit. Seriously.
Look, we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Beloiters need this school district to succeed. Years of flailing boards, administrative screw-ups and lack of leadership have contributed to a sense of frustration and futility.
The events of last week do not inspire hope for change.