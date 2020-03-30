A week ago we made the observation—in light of the coronavirus pandemic—that the scheduled April 7 election might not even take place.
Nothing has changed with the scheduling. But nothing has changed with our opinion, either.
The election may or may not be rescheduled. Some states have delayed, some haven’t. America is not prepared to preserve and protect the democratic electoral process if people are supposed to stay away from crowded places, the very definition of a polling station. We have to figure this out quickly through early voting, mail, the internet or other means.
For now, let’s assume the April 7 election goes on. Voters will choose four members of the Beloit Board of Education. There are six candidates: Incumbents Stephanie Jacobs, Pamela Charles and Wendy Sanchez, along with challengers Maria Delgado, Amiee Leavy and Spencer Anderson.
We commend all six for their willingness to tackle a tough job. It’s no secret the Beloit district has been a colossal mess for years. Academically, the district ranks well below state averages. Filtering up from staff is the constant complaint that discipline and disruption is routine, and administration has not backed teachers. Turnover among educators has been an annual issue. And the district has been bleeding students to voucher schools and through public open enrollment.
Meanwhile, “chaos” fits the performance of the board and administration. There has been no stability at the top in administration. Infighting on the board has been brutal. Twice, members have voted to replace a board president. On one occasion, three board members quit in a huff. With adult behavior like that, how are children supposed to discern a positive example?
Nevertheless, on April 7 or some other day, voters will be asked to pick four out of six candidates.
We heartily endorse one: Stephanie Jacobs. She was appointed a few months ago to fill a vacancy, so she’s not dragging around most of the baggage from past boards. Jacobs is a retired Beloit administrator, the former principal of Converse School. It’s one of the better schools in the district, and consistently scored above others during her tenure. So she not only knows education from the inside, she has the metrics to prove her success. She’s smart. She’s open. She embraces new ideas. She’s the best candidate in the field.
Having endorsed only Jacobs, we do not disendorse any of the other candidates. Each candidate has positives. And not so positives. Our intent is to discuss each candidate from that perspective.
Pamela Charles is the most experienced board member. She knows more about policy and procedure than all the others combined. She is a crack researcher when it comes to tough issues. She is a passionate advocate for kids. But she’s also been around longer than anybody else, and cannot avoid being tagged with the problems of the past. She was the leader of the board in the misfire of hiring Stanley Munro as superintendent, and subsequently was voted out as president by her peers. Was that fair? Arguments can be made on both sides. The simple fact, though, is that it happened.
Wendy Sanchez has served one three-year term. Quietly, she has learned the ropes and has been emerging as a more confident member. She’s gotten better and is developing her own independent views, key to being a leader rather than a follower. She, too, however, is dragging around the baggage of the past three years. Often, she seemed to go along to get along. She agreed with prematurely ending investigations into misbehavior related to the Munro fiasco, a decision with which we strongly disagree.
Maria Delgado is in management for a Rock County agency. She’s sharp, well spoken, and knowledgeable with what it takes to make organizations function effectively. In a normal situation we probably would support her candidacy. Here’s the rub: She and Wendy Sanchez not only work together—Delgado is Sanchez’s direct report, her boss. Such disparity of power in a decision-making climate can make some uncomfortable. Including us.
Amiee Leavy is an educator with a solid background. She worked in the district so she has direct experience with what’s right and what’s not. She is not shy about expressing herself. She believes the investigations into Munro-era behavior should have been completed with appropriate consequences, including the possibility of referring some matters to law enforcement. Here’s the flip side. She worked in the district with teen moms and Munro tried to eliminate her job. In the ensuing hubbub the school board offered to reinstate her, but she wouldn’t take “yes” for an answer unless the board met certain conditions. The board declined. One may justifiably wonder if her candidacy carries with it an element of personal interest.
Spencer Anderson is young and inexperienced, but he has a good heart and a strong sense of giving back to the community. He’s a product of Beloit schools and has firsthand knowledge of the district. His downside is the inexperience. His time will come, if he keeps working to learn more about governance and business.
We believe Jacobs should be elected. Of the other five, at least three will join the board. We trust voters to make good choices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.