Retiring mayor has kept the focus on his community, not himself.
With all the usual thunder and lightning accompanying partisan battles in high places, it’s easy to lose sight of good guys in government who work quietly while striving to do the right thing.
Like Ted Rehl.
Since being elected South Beloit mayor in 2015, Rehl has operated with grace and openness. He’s not an attention-hound. He’s never bombastic. He hasn’t separated the people of South Beloit into camps of allies or enemies. He’s not the kind looking to reward friends and punish anybody who crosses him.
He has been a collaborator in working toward civic improvements, including forging a solid relationship with leaders in surrounding communities. He has cooperated with Beloit and the Beloit 200 group in creating the sort of overall plans that recognize the unique need for a seamless relationship despite the state line.
Rehl also was instrumental in guiding South Beloit to hire an administrator to attend to day-to-day operations. It was a long overdue improvement. South Beloit no longer is a sleepy encampment in the shadow of its larger neighbor to the north. It is a growing city with a promising future. The next logical move is to a council-manager form of government rather than the current mayor-commissioner plan, to increase professionalism in management.
Mayor Rehl has announced he will not seek a third term. He earned this next chapter after leading the Prairie Hill School District for a decade prior to taking on the challenge of being mayor. In the course of his nearly two decades of service to South Beloit, he has proven sound leadership is about others, not oneself.