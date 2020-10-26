The entire community will benefit from openness to cooperation.
Do you hear that?
It’s the sound of civil and neighborly cooperation in the public interest between the City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit?
It’s quiet. It’s calm. It’s common sense recognition everybody in the community can be better off together than separate.
At last.
The agreement between the city and town to share some fire services, with Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease overseeing both departments, is historic. It’s a partnership that promises to produce solid services with proper efficiencies to residents and taxpayers in both jurisdictions.
For decades there have been periodic calls for improving cooperation between units of government in a community where urbanized service areas so closely adjoin. Old grievances have been hard to work around, and serious consideration has been tough to achieve. The psychological split became most visible—and potentially permanent—with advocacy to incorporate the town to further separate it from the neighboring city.
Perhaps that precipice had to be reached before some were motivated to step back from the edge and see the possibilities for reaching common ground. A new in-it-together spirit appears to be forming, both in terms of moving away from incorporation and seeking instead to find sensible ways to work regionally.
All those involved deserve the community’s applause. Certainly, Chief Pease is on that list for his willingness to tackle the challenge of leading both departments. Likewise, it has been clear since Tammy Maegli became town chair there has been a new willingness to explore opportunities. City and town administration, along with elected members of the city council and town board, have done the right thing for their constituents.
It’s worth noting, too, that the COVID-19 crisis has provided an eye-opener all across America and, indeed, the world. Artificial political borders are meaningless in the larger scheme of things. The virus is a threat not only to communal public health, but to the revenues that sustain public services. The incentive to get smarter in providing those services is obvious.
Aside from old grievances, there’s always been some fear that working together closer eventually could threaten the identity of a smaller partner, like the township. That’s more fear than reality. Partnership is what the partners make of it, and mutual respect goes a long way.
Are there more opportunities for cooperation in the future? Of course.
Getting this one launched and doing it right, though, is the top priority and the prerequisite for considering any future ventures. The Greater Beloit community has a chance to prove that closer ties can be a positive, not a negative, and a catalyst for creating a better future.
Good work by all. Make this the start of a new chapter in Greater Beloit’s proud history.