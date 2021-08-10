Once again, Greater Beloit has exhibited its can-do spirit.
The skepticism ran deep in the community.
It’s not that Greater Beloit residents failed to appreciate the benefits of having minor league professional baseball in town. Most folks have been to a game here and there, whether they were really baseball fans or not. When visitors came to town the ballpark could be a terrific way to spend a few hours. And, of course, a certain amount of bragging rights accompanied being the host of a farm team for a big league franchise.
The odds, though, appeared stacked against Beloit keeping a team. It was widely known that professional baseball wanted to up its game, by improving farm team operations and the kind of bare-bones facilities where teams played. For many years it was common knowledge Beloit would need to build a new stadium -- with costs rising into the tens of millions of dollars -- or it seemed certain the community would lose its team. In most folks’ minds, the chances for raising that kind of money were remote. Or worse.
Similar skepticism existed on the topic of meaningful development occurring at the so-called “riverbend” site west of City Hall and north of Shirland Avenue. The grass was green and the bike path extended to the area, but occasional development trial balloons always seemed to deflate. There was talk of commercial or office sites, and some interest in condominium development. But nothing ever progressed beyond the talking stage.
So it may be said the new ABC Supply Stadium -- home to Beloit’s Snappers -- topples two skeptical birds at once. It cements professional baseball in Beloit. And it’s a beautiful and creative use of the land.
Last week, when the stadium opened, marked a milestone moment in the history of Beloit. Once again, the community made the unthinkable into reality.
There are many heroes in this story, and it’s probably a mistake to name names because some key people undoubtedly will be neglected. Please forgive us in advance. But it’s important to highlight some key contributors.
First, the true believers, those who in the face of skepticism kept pressing for a way forward to preserve baseball in Beloit. No one stands out more than Dennis Conerton, who has put his life and soul into finding a future for the team. Year after year, Conerton never gave up and was always sure it could work out. He wasn’t alone -- Jim Agate comes quickly to mind -- but no one worked harder than Conerton to make this day happen.
The City of Beloit was a key player, working from the outset to help Beloit attract and build a team here, and more recently to streamline the stadium process. The Beloit 200 group (formerly Beloit 2000 and Beloit 2020), so crucial to overall redevelopment through the years, was supportive.
Longtime Beloit 200 members James Packard and Tim McKevett were part of the governing and oversight body, the stadium authority board, along with Conerton, Keith Rozolis and Brent Fox. The stadium board deserves great credit for keeping the project on task and focused.
Beloit Health System and First National Bank and Trust signed on as founding partners, a critical branding initiative for the stadium.
New team owner Quint Studer has become a familiar face and name in Greater Beloit for his enthusiasm and management expertise. Studer has done this sort of thing before, in Florida, and without his knowledge and commitment this day may never have come.
It most certainly would not have happened without Beloit’s most extraordinary benefactor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Diane Hendricks. She and her organization had the financial muscle to lead the effort to create a state-of-the-art ballpark on the banks of the Rock River. Her company, Hendricks Commercial Properties, brought the project coordination and management expertise to organize and complete construction. The ballpark’s name, ABC Supply Stadium, is testimony to the Hendricks family’s commitment and their flagship company.
Diane Hendricks’ belief in this community -- along with that of her late husband, Ken -- has created a series of changes that are nothing short of astonishing, and the stadium is just the latest. The Hendricks organization redeveloped the failed Beloit Mall. And the failed Beloit Corporation site. And brought entertainment and cultural amenities to the downtown, along with incredible restaurants operated by Geronimo Hospitality which, by the way, offers concessions at the new stadium. There’s more, but readers already know: Without the Hendricks organization Beloit would be a very different place.
Success breeds success, and attracts teammates. The Greater Beloit community possesses just such a team. The private sector and the public sector work to create opportunity and the results are visible all through the city. Top talent in the business community volunteers to provide vision and leadership and investment. The can-do spirit speaks for itself.
ABC Supply Stadium is a crowning achievement illustrating that spirit, and a resounding answer to skeptics. Working together to reach the confluence of opportunity and resources is the Beloit way.
And, no, we’re not done.