Enjoying this taste of normal? Keep it growing before indoor season returns.
The good news is that 2.6 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and just over 2 million are fully inoculated.
And the bad news is that 2.6 million people have received some vaccine while 2 million are fully vaccinated.
There are 5.8 million residents of Wisconsin. Do the math. Only about one in three residents has been fully protected by vaccination.
Let’s not minimize the successes, but there is reason for concern as demand for shots appears to lessen. There are now more vaccine doses in Wisconsin than there are people seeking the shots. To that point, Wisconsin public health officials recently asked for fewer doses than the federal government had allocated for the state.
For this week the feds had set aside for Wisconsin distribution 86,580 Pfizer vaccine first doses; 65,900 Moderna first doses; and 10,200 one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses. With reduced demand, though, Wisconsin requested just 9,120 Pfizer, 2,070 Moderna and 2,100 J&J.
Similar scenarios are playing out across America, where reluctance to take the vaccine reflects a significant part of the population. To its credit, Wisconsin has been one of the leaders in delivering vaccine to date.
The stakes are high. Experts say large-scale rejection of vaccines could impede the United States from reaching the goal of herd immunity. Right now, with good weather prevailing and people spending more time outdoors, that may seem less alarming. What happens in the fall and winter when people once again have few choices but to congregate indoors?
Meanwhile, let this sink in: People in India desperately would accept all the unused vaccines America could send them.
The answer, if there is one, lies with new approaches to persuade more people to roll up their sleeves. The initial round of vaccine distribution has reached millions of people who eagerly made appointments for a process that started out with scarce supplies. The slowing demand represents not just hardcore anti-vaxxers but also those who probably will take the shots but have been waiting their turn, or may harbor some degree of fear or reluctance. The latter group, at least, is persuadable.
High praise is due Beloit Health System in cooperation with the City of Beloit for being creative entering this new and perhaps tougher phase of vaccine distribution. Outreach and persuasion must play a larger role now.
The health system is offering walk-in vaccination clinics and soon expects vaccinations to be available through primary care physicians. That may prove crucial to encouraging more people to participate. Patients tend to trust their personal doctors. Getting the message face-to-face from the physician they most trust could move the needle closer toward herd immunity.
City officials also have plans to ramp up outreach efforts through continuing cooperation with Beloit Health System as well as Beloit Area Community Health Center. Beloit officials also will extend informational services and are looking into other easily accessible vaccination options. Working with various community groups and organizations, the city is reaching out to individuals who may be in vulnerable or disadvantaged situations.
Timing is critical. The race is on to substantially increase the percentage of vaccinated people in Wisconsin and elsewhere, to lessen the likelihood of another major surge in infections when the outdoor season gives way to fall and winter.
The elephant in the room, of course, is politics and it calls for a direct response. A recent Monmouth University Poll found 43% of Republicans say they will not be vaccinated.
Obviously, that is each individual’s choice. It’s a free country.
But with the political divide seemingly playing an oversize role in the vaccination effort, some matters deserve closer examination. Remember, it was former President Trump who put the vaccine process in motion and ramped it up under the “Warp Speed” program. President Biden has continued and built upon the speedy distribution process. Both men deserve credit for making the vaccines widely available.
Additionally, those who have served as the nation’s chief executives have led by example. In January, Trump and his wife Melania were vaccinated. In March, Trump urged Americans to get shots. Biden and his wife Jill have been vaccinated. Likewise, the Obamas and Bushes and Clintons and Carters have been vaccinated.
So why do some people consider this a partisan issue, let alone a measure of solidarity with Trump?
The fact the Trumps are vaccinated and encourage Americans to join them puts the fallacy to that argument. Do the right thing, for yourself and your neighbors. The area’s health providers, along with regional and local government leaders, can and will make shots easily available. From there, it’s up to you.