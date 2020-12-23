Americans disrespect Congress because they should.
“I’m wondering why we can’t get a bill that we’re all reading about in the paper done, and it could’ve been passed in July since everybody agrees with everything in it, pretty much,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, said Friday.
Congressman, nearly all Americans wonder the same thing. Why is it that Congress can’t seem to do its work, even when it’s obvious to all sentient beings the task on the table needs to happen?
In recent days the topic has been a round of coronavirus relief. Nothing has passed Congress since March. The House passed another bill at the beginning of summer, but the Senate couldn’t even be bothered to discuss it. Throughout the contentious election cycle the two sides bickered and sniped and accomplished nothing.
Now at the last possible moment -- after all, the politicians want to go home for Christmas -- there's a deal and the members are all proud of themselves. Even so, both sides seem to agree it’s fairly short-term, so they can start the bickering anew after Joe Biden is inaugurated.
Likewise, the great bugaboo of a government shutdown has been avoided, for now. Omnibus appropriations bills and continuing resolutions are what passes these days for a budget because Congress appears incapable of agreeing on an annual blueprint for taxing and spending. It’s scarcely an exaggeration to say an entire generation has not seen a full budget passed in regular order by Congress.
America is nearly finished, thankfully, with an election cycle that laid bare the purely partisan dysfunction ripping apart the country. But this, too, is clear: The raw partisanship evident in the presidential race is just a symptom of a larger disease. Congress has placed on display its partisan-based incompetence for years. If members of Congress were paid based on the work they get done, every one of them would qualify for subsistence aid.
Increasingly, the same disease is filtering down to statehouses. Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats couldn’t agree the sun rises in the east.
As politicians take and spend trillions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers, the return on that investment is risible. Blame the partisans. Both sides. Citizens, you deserve better than these two political parties.