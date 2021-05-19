State’s clarification should help avoid disputes over public-interest disclosures.
Even the best-intentioned efforts can lead to unintended negative consequences.
Marsy’s Law was adopted in Wisconsin to help secure the rights of crime victims. There are several worthy elements to the law but for purposes of this commentary let’s look at just one.
Marsy’s Law includes a focus on privacy rights for victims and that has caused some confusion when it comes to requests for government records under Wisconsin’s Public Records Law. The question essentially comes down to this: Does Marsy’s Law prohibit the release of personally identifiable information about crime victims?
As Marsy’s Law proceeded toward its successful 2020 statewide vote that question was raised and, it was believed, resolved between news media interests and the state Department of Justice. Marsy’s Law emphasized victim rights but did not automatically supersede the Public Records Law. Government records custodians instead would need to apply the appropriate statutory balancing test, weighing consideration for the victim against the public interest in disclosure. Not a slam dunk either way.
Last week the Department of Justice attempted to clarify matters by again stressing the need to weigh individual rights against the public interest. Let’s hope this goes a long way to resolving confusion over the issue and its relationship to public documents.
It’s also worth noting that responsible media outlets—and the Beloit Daily News considers itself one of those—are highly sensitive to such matters and always strive not to further victimize the victims. Media organizations routinely apply their own balancing tests in order to be sensitive to victims while still upholding the obligation to inform the public of newsworthy facts.
Few things in this world are perfect, and undoubtedly there will still be areas of disagreement. But government authorities responsible for fulfilling open records requests should know now that Marsy’s Law is not a blanket reason for withholding newsworthy information.