When the fog clears, nonpartisan reforms should be on the table.
Tomorrow voters will go to the polls across Wisconsin in what may be remembered as the weirdest election in American history, complicated by a global pandemic and fierce races including partisan arguments over what should or should not count as legitimate ballots.
And, of course, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites—and millions of Americans around the country—already have voted by mail or early balloting.
What could go wrong?
At the center of sorting out any questions that could arise is something called the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Government junkies will recall the commission replaced the Government Accountability Board which used to oversee such matters. The nonpartisan GAB—overseen by retired judges—was replaced by the partisan commission (and a separate partisan ethics board) because majority Republican legislators were in a snit about recall elections following the ugly disputes over Act 10.
Now, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is comprised of six partisan members—three Republicans and three Democrats. They are appointed by the party leaders and, yes, they do their jobs in partisan lockstep more often than not.
The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Reporting recently documented the serious problems that can cause for county and municipal clerks who are at the pointy end of trying to make elections work. It seems a number of big questions that go before the elections commission gum up in the predictable 3-3 partisan split, leaving clerks largely to fend for themselves.
Isn’t that a comforting thought as Wisconsin comes face to face with this complex Nov. 3 election?
Maybe there will be no problems. We certainly hope that’s the case.
Hope, however, is not a strategy. A commission split 3-3 along partisan lines could end up being nothing but a political boulder.
When the election fog clears Wisconsin should face the need for deep political reform. It’s not just partisan gridlock with election and ethics boards. It’s gerrymandering. It’s the over-politicized Supreme Court. It’s balance of power issues and legislative overreach in stripping the executive branch of duties. And more.
There was a time when Wisconsin was considered a national model for easing partisan pressures through such means as having nonpartisan retired judges preside over the accountability board. Now, Wisconsin is considered one of America’s most divided, polarized, dysfunctional states.
There is no reason to trust the politicians who created this mess to fix it. Why would they?
We continue to believe a constitutional amendment is needed that would allow the people to petition and place binding referendums on statewide ballots with the power to override the political class. Maybe fear would motivate partisans to behave more responsibly.