Wisconsin should ask voters by referendum about legalizing marijuana.
In a bit of odd political theater a group of Wisconsin Democratic legislators, including Rep. Mark Spreitzer of Beloit, gathered at South Beloit’s Sunnyside marijuana shop to announce efforts to legalize weed north of the border.
Well, theater is what politicians do, and hopping the Illinois border did make a point. Wisconsin is becoming more of an outlier in the neighborhood by keeping pot illegal. Like Illinois, neighboring Michigan has loosened the law for marijuana and so has Minnesota. Iowa remains relatively strict, but more and more states across America are easing away from the criminal approach.
Should Wisconsin join the pot parade?
The standard anti-marijuana argument is that it can be a gateway drug, leading to users going on to harder substances, addiction and all the societal ills that implies.
Proponents say that’s extreme. Yes, marijuana use can lead some down the drug-induced highway to hell. And legal beer may start some along a path to alcoholism. In such instances there’s a clear relationship, but not necessarily causation.
This much does seem undeniable. After decades of high-profile declarations of war on drugs there’s little evidence any of it works. Some voices—including such leading conservatives as the late William F. Buckley—have long argued that some approach toward legalization could undermine criminal elements and allow society to better manage the situation. Is that a good argument? We’re not sure, but it hardly could be less effective than the decades of criminalizing substance abuse.
Critics also say the politicians advocating for legalized pot are mostly mesmerized by an opportunity to generate more dollars to spend. Probably so. But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea.
Here’s our thoughts. This is a big decision and we don’t trust the political class to make it. They have their own agendas, on both sides.
Let the people choose by referendum. Where advisory referendums have been held it has been fairly evident those voters favor some form of legalized marijuana. That’s not necessarily representative of the entire state, though, and a wider vote is in order.
This also is true. Politicians dislike referendums. They want all the power for themselves.
We do like referendums, and we think most people would agree. In fact, we long have advocated for changing the state constitution to allow binding initiative-and-referendum in Wisconsin. There are many issues on which the people wish they had final say-so.
Let’s hear what Wisconsin voters want on the marijuana topic. Then let’s see the politicians follow the people’s will, either way. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?