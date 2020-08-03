The Constitution, not the White House, determines election scheduling.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
That was President Trump’s tweet on Thursday.
Translation: He thinks he’s losing.
If he thought he was a shoo-in to win, he’d want to hold the vote today.
Several points are worth making.
First, a president cannot delay an election. Congress has the responsibility for setting the date. With authority split between a Republican Senate and a Democrat House, it’s more likely to snow tomorrow than to have Congress agree to a date change.
Second, the Constitution is clear. The Twentieth Amendment reads: “The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3rd day of January … and the terms of their successors shall then begin.”
Third, the underlying concept is bogus. Vote fraud is not unheard of, in various different ways, but past proven cases of fraud are extremely rare and scarcely even a blip on the radar. The conservative Heritage Foundation reports 1,290 cases nationwide since 2013. That’s out of hundreds of millions of votes cast. A Washington Post review of fraud in mail-in elections during 2016 and 2018 found a rate of 0.0025%, obviously quite low.
Fourth, there is no plan for “Universal Mail-In Voting.” Different states will use different models and, because of the pandemic, it’s likely more voters will choose early voting by absentee or mail which is, basically, the same thing.
There’s no legitimate reason to believe a fair—and safe—election cannot be held in November, especially if federal, state and local officials get busy preparing.
Trump may win. Biden may win. That’s why we vote. One of the most cherished of all American traditions is peaceful transfer of power if that’s what the count requires. Stop the nonsense. Prepare for safety and efficiency. Cast the votes. Count the votes. Accept the results. On time, as the Constitution requires.