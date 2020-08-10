Don’t define every issue along partisan divide.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has issued an emergency public health order for everybody to mask up in public due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Republican-controlled legislature, in a charge led by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, has been calling for a vote to dissolve Evers’ mask order. Fitzgerald accuses Evers of overreach and said wearing a mask should be left up to individual discretion.
Truth is, it’s mostly moot anyway because Evers’ order lacks any particular enforcement mechanism. Police across the state have said they may engage in education but aren’t about to start arresting people for not wearing a mask.
So here we are, America in August 2020, in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century.
The scientific and medical community—albeit with a few outliers—has broadly reached consensus that social distancing and masking up is critical to getting control of infections. Yet, somehow, the situation has become yet another contentious partisan battleground. That’s nothing short of weird.
Still, the most disappointing factor is not the foolishness from the left and right fever swamps. Seriously, by 2020, most of us have come to expect such craziness.
Rather, it’s the lack of a more unified response from America’s 330 million people. There shouldn’t be any need for mandates. Nor should there be any need for reminders that individual liberties always matter. There should just be the common sense to realize that expert scientific and medical opinion ought to prevail, so the virus can be de-fanged and life and liberty can get back to normal as quickly as possible.
Somewhere along the way Americans allowed themselves to be hoodwinked into accepting that every facet of life, every minute of every day, is all about politics and partisan differences. That’s a pile of hooey. Sometimes it’s just about looking out for one another.