Preparedness pays off when the dangerous and unexpected happens.
The Stateline Area never has experienced anything like the explosive and dangerous blaze that consumed the big Chemtool plant in Rockton Township.
And here’s hoping nothing like that ever happens here again.
It was bad, destruction on a scale that could be seen from space. The plume of toxic smoke easily was visible for many miles around.
Yet it could have been much worse if not for the quick and smart response mounted by more than three dozen area fire departments and other emergency personnel.
The size and nature of the fire dictated caution with suppression tactics. Chemtool is a leading producer of lubricants so it was obvious early the combustibles on site made a direct assault on the plant unfeasible. Employees had made it out safely making further risk of life unnecessary as flames and explosions sent fireballs and thick black smoke hundreds of feet in the air.
That doesn’t mean firefighters stood back casually and watched it burn.
The Chemtool plant is located near residential and commercial properties and within close proximity to the heart of Rockton. The explosive fire sent debris and hot ash aloft, landing over a wide area with the likelihood of igniting other structures and starting grass fires or kindling nearby woods.
Thus firefighters faced a major defensive battle to protect residents’ properties and keep the disaster from causing widespread damage in Rockton and beyond. They also had to mitigate the chance that contaminated runoff might reach the nearby Rock River, and prevent a larger environmental crisis from occurring.
Evacuations were recommended and police agencies performed skillfully in encouraging people to leave, as well as directing traffic and keeping gawkers at bay.
It was downright eerie making one’s way through Rockton’s normally busy downtown commercial district. Scattered traffic kept moving, but sidewalks and parking slots were empty. Likewise, the normally bustling Taylor Company site—just a short distance south of the Chemtool plant—was still and empty.
It all means not only that emergency personnel did their jobs and did them well, but that all sorts of usually independent-minded community folks listened to warnings and acted accordingly. Residents, shopkeepers and workers did their part by following instructions in the interest of safety.
It’s worth noting, in a country where criticizing government has become a national fetish, that a much worse disaster was averted because people’s taxes pay for men, women and equipment that clearly provide indispensable services. Likewise, note that when an event of such magnitude occurs there are emergency services departments ready to respond in mutual aid in a flash.
Many of these departments, especially those from small towns and rural areas, depend on volunteers who may be paid a relative pittance when they’re on-call. Think about that. They put their lives on the line for their neighbors, definitely not doing it for the small amount of money they get paid.
Only the bigger and busier cities can afford rosters of full-time firefighters. And that poses a significant challenge for the future.
Most of the area on-call departments struggle to find and retain enough recruits to meet the demand for services. The challenge has been growing in recent years not only in this region, but across the country. Creative thinking—and, probably, higher funding—needs to be engaged to make sure adequate response resources are available going forward.
Doubters should take a hard look at the Chemtool site to understand why supporting emergency services is a good investment.
It’s also praiseworthy that so many businesses and people rose to the challenge unasked to help in any way they could. Restaurants provided food and drink in large quantities to emergency personnel. Neighbors helped neighbors cope with the disaster. Some folks took others into their homes. The Red Cross did its usual great job, providing shelter and nourishment to first responders and those in need.
It’s a colossal understatement to say sorting out the aftermath of the Chemtool fire will be complicated and take a very long time. Aside from the business itself there surely will be plenty of claims for damage around the area. Environmental monitoring will be a high priority because of the nature of the materials in the burned plant. And all hearts go out to the dozens of Chemtool employees who face disruption and uncertainty.
Despite all that, the Stateline Area should take pride in how well all involved performed under enormous pressure. This was a crisis level of nearly unimaginable proportions, and the good people of the area stood tall.
So much more could be said.
But for starters, just say thank you—a phrase we urge readers to repeat whenever they see a first responder.