Board member should challenge her colleagues, not surrender to them.
There it is.
Yet another chapter in the never-ending drama that is the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
Last week board treasurer Stephanie Jacobs quit. It had become relatively clear over time that she had deep differences with some fellow board members. In her resignation statement Jacobs noted she had been an educator and principal (including in the Beloit district). Student achievement, she said, “was always one of my top priorities. In my nearly two years on the school board I do not feel that as a board we have made any strides toward improving student achievement.”
Instead, Jacobs said, there are “some board members who have personal agendas that they want pushed through …” She went on to criticize the board for involving “itself in matters that should be left up to the superintendent and his team.”
The logical question was asked by BDN reporter Hillary Gavan: What board members and what agenda? Jacobs declined to answer.
Which means the board lost a self-identified advocate for stressing student achievement, abandoning the field to those she claims prioritize personal agendas over improving academic outcomes. Now the board members Jacobs had in mind will get to choose her replacement. Presumably that will be someone more in tune with their priorities.
Ms. Jacobs, your resignation may make you feel better. It’s hard to see how it helps correct the deficiencies you raised.
On the merits, we find much to agree with in Ms. Jacobs’ complaints. The district has made virtually no progress on improving student academic scores. The board seems preoccupied with peripheral issues unrelated to or unlikely to move the achievement needle. And these elected members, along with previous boards, often seem confused over who’s in charge, them or administrators.
Redundant as it is, after all these years, we’ll repeat: The people of Beloit and, indeed, the educators of Beloit, have made it clear many times that improved discipline and better academic outcomes ought to be the highest mission.
Unfortunately, and with full realization of Ms. Jacob’s justified frustrations, real progress seems as distant now as ever.