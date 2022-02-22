Low turnout for critically important decisions harmful for communities.
It’s not an overstatement to say there is a public education crisis in Beloit.
For starters, the district’s academic performance ratings are abysmal—and getting worse. Students are leaking away every year to alternative institutions, from public open enrollment to private voucher schools to The Lincoln Academy.
The accompanying budget pressure is intense and unsustainable without significant cuts or a successful referendum to supplement funds.
Meanwhile, recent years have been marked by revolving-door administration issues and elected boards beset with infighting and, often, resignations.
Does anybody care? Judging by the embarrassingly low voter turnout for school elections—and, most recently, the board primary—one might conclude the answer is no. There were essentially hundreds of voters when there should have been thousands.
But maybe there’s another explanation.
Wisconsin holds nonpartisan elections in the spring and partisan elections in the fall. Historically, spring elections attract barely a dribble of voters when compared to fall elections. Presumably, that’s because fiery advocates for Team Red and Team Blue show up for partisan voting, while folks snooze through the nonpartisan stuff.
A good argument can be made that this scenario is exactly backwards. Which election more directly impacts your family? The one that elects officials to control educational priorities for your children, set your tax rates, establish public safety policies, patch potholes, plow snow and so much more related to everyday life in the community? Or the one that picks the yahoos who spend all their time arguing while doing precious little in Madison and Washington?
Fact is, though, people apparently are too bored to vote in nonpartisan spring contests. Moreover, it’s a safe bet most eligible voters couldn’t even name the candidates.
Here’s a thought: Hold fewer elections and do what has to be done to switch local election contests to a fall schedule, when people actually want to cast ballots.
That might or might not result in better councils and boards, but it surely would better reflect the will of the majority of people. Gone would be the days when a relative handful of special-issue advocates could control public policy merely by turning out a few hundred voters in a low-turnout election.
Assembly and Senate partisans have shown an eagerness to reform Wisconsin’s election laws. Why not a change that would encourage more people to participate in local decision-making?
By the way, on the topic of change, all tax-and-spend local referendum questions should be required to be on fall ballots. No question, advocates for raising local taxes by referendum understandably prefer low-turnout elections because it allows a well organized minority to impose higher costs on everybody without the need to win over the majority of eligible voters.
While civics textbooks won’t put it this way, the truth is that democracy is ruled by whoever shows up on election day. A strong argument can be made for asking the most important questions when the majority of people are inclined to vote. It’s often observed that government closest to the people is best. Only, though, if the people participate.