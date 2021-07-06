People who want to avoid public disclosures shouldn’t run for office.
It’s often said in these trying times there are just no opportunities for bipartisanship.
Not exactly true.
When it comes to protecting themselves elected representatives from both sides are quite capable of finding common ground.
When allegations of sexual misconduct were lodged against a now-former Democrat legislator and news organizations sought the records the Assembly’s chief clerk denied access, claiming the individuals’ privacy interests outweighed the public interest in disclosure. News organizations sued and, eventually, were granted relief in court to review the records.
Not to be outmaneuvered, a bill has been introduced to create a new human resources department within the Legislature which would handle complaints involving lawmakers. The bill mandates officials “shall at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters.”
The Joint Finance Committee advanced the plan with Democrats and Republicans voting unanimously. The full Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers must concur for the bill to become law.
On the face of it, the concept sounds reasonable. Confidentiality in workplace complaints can serve a purpose.
But the Wisconsin Legislature is not just any workplace. And elected officials are not just any workers.
When a person stands up and asks to be elected to lead the rest of us—to make policies that impact every other individual—there should be more accountability, not less. The public sector is not the private sector, and those who choose that path should expect their lives to be subject to heightened scrutiny.
That doesn’t mean all balance should be discounted and judgment suspended in reviewing what should or should not be made public. Wisconsin’s long-standing open records approach allows document custodians to weigh the interests of involved individuals and the public’s right to know. For example, the confidentiality interests of a victim of sexual misconduct by a legislator might reasonably result in redaction of the victim’s identifying information.
Citizens, however, should know if those chosen to lead them have been accused of bad behavior. Records of complaints, investigations, conclusions and resolutions should be available to voters.
People holding these positions of public trust should know going in that their conduct will be subject to the widest possible public scrutiny. Anything less would amount to protecting the elected official over the interests of the people.
Even the appearance—the bipartisan appearance—of looking for loopholes to maintain confidentiality inspires more distrust of government. There’s enough of that already. Elected officials, at all levels, should take every opportunity to deliver a clear message to their constituents: We have nothing to hide.