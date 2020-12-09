Judicial independence stands out, sadly, because it’s so rare.
Old joke: What’s the definition of an honest sheriff? Once bought, stays bought.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn has been rewriting the punchline for conservatives who might have believed putting their considerable support behind him in the 2019 election guaranteed a solid vote for Republican positions coming before the court.
After all, Hagedorn had worked as legal counsel for Republican Gov. Scott Walker. He was appointed an appellate court judge by Walker. And when Hagedorn ran for the Supreme Court, he used Walker’s former campaign manager to help. By replacing longtime liberal Justice Shirley Abrahamson, conservatives had every reason to believe Hagedorn gave them a 5-2 lock whenever partisan issues arose.
Not so much, apparently.
When Judge Jill Karofsky defeated Justice Daniel Kelly, the perceived 5-2 majority shifted to a thinner 4-3 edge as she took the bench in August. Meanwhile, Hagedorn is proving himself to be at least an occasional swing vote between the two partisan poles.
Earlier this year, Hagedorn broke with conservatives in a case seeking to purge thousands of voters from Wisconsin rolls. A few months later, Hagedorn dissented from a majority ruling to revoke Democrat Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That prompted one prominent Republican lawmaker to say of Hagedorn, “Conservatives have been snookered.”
Now, Justice Hagedorn has done it again, this time creating a new majority and drawing stinging rebukes from the right.
President Trump’s team and his allies wanted the state Supreme Court to take up a case asking for rejection of millions of votes, throwing the Nov. 3 election into the Legislature to choose Electoral College representatives, presumably overturning the voters’ preference and picking Trump loyalists.
Hagedorn not only provided the swing vote to reject taking the case directly, his words made clear what he thinks of the partisan overtones in the case.
“One might expect that this solemn request would be paired with evidence. Instead,” he wrote, “the evidentiary support rests almost entirely on the unsworn expert report of a former campaign employee.”
Even more to the point, Hagedorn wrote, “While the rough and tumble world of electoral politics may be the prism through which many view this litigation, it cannot be so for us. This petition does not merit further consideration by this court, much less grant us a license to invalidate every single vote cast in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.”
We have been among those disillusioned by the outright politicization of the state Supreme Court over the last several election cycles. Despite the theoretical nonpartisan nature of judicial elections, anyone paying attention easily can determine which candidate represents the Democrat side and which the Republican side. Big dollars flow, with the purpose of trying to elect a reliable left- or right-wing court. By all appearances, the strategy has been working.
Mind you, most cases coming to the court do not involve firebrand partisan issues. On those cases, the justices have been capable of collegiality under the law.
But when high stakes partisan cases arrive at the court, the split has been evident. Expectations have been evident, too, with harsh reactions from the right when Hagedorn dared to break ranks and follow what he believes the law requires.
Justice Hagedorn deserves praise, not condemnation, for demonstrating that rarest of qualities in this hyper-partisan era—judicial independence. He’s still a conservative jurist, and we’re OK with that. What he’s proving, though, is that he’s not necessarily a partisan jurist, and all of Wisconsin should be pleased with that.
Unfortunately, Justice Hagedorn also is an aberration as a swing vote. He is flanked on the left and right by three reliable partisans when a case involves political matters.
The court is still broken.
In the past, we have advocated for abandoning elections in favor of a merit appointment system to fill vacancies on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Such a system would not remove governors and legislators from the process. Rather, it would add a layer with the sole intent of finding candidates for appointment who are loyal to the law, not a political movement or party. Nearly half the states use some form of merit commission for nominations, not only for Supreme Court positions but often for appellate and trial courts. Commissions are charged with creating a list of potential nominees, considered solely on their merits and independence, then submitting the list to the governor for nomination, and the legislature for confirmation.
Obviously, diehard partisans would howl and do everything they could to block that kind of reform, which is all anybody needs to know. Partisans do not want independent judges. They want allies.
Everybody else, we continue to believe, wants honest referees on the bench, interpreting the laws without a left or right thumb on the scale of justice.
So look at the slings and arrows coming Justice Hagedorn’s way, and see it for what it is.
He’s not like that fictitious honest sheriff in the joke.
He’s calling balls and strikes as he sees them, like a good judge should.
Sadly, he’s all alone on a court built by partisans.