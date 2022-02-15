Current cases reveal the tension between elected officials and public access.
News item: A Wisconsin judge has ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and an advocacy group called American Oversight to stop arguing and work toward resolving differences about turning over requested records related to an investigation of the 2020 presidential election.
The judge and attorneys for American Oversight have expressed suspicions that records were destroyed. “This has got to stop,” the judge ordered. “Either these records exist or they don’t … If they were deleted or destroyed after an open records request was made, I think that’s relevant and I think the court needs to hear that.”
News item: When the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the National Archives’ obligation to turn over records from the Trump White House to Congress, it was revealed some of those records had been torn into little pieces and then taped back together. Some were beyond salvage. Apparently, according to Trump aides, the former president had a habit of ripping documents to shreds during meetings—even after repeatedly being told doing so violated federal law. Then Archives officials revealed they had to send envoys to Trump’s Florida residence to recover boxes of records he removed when he left office, again a potential violation of federal law. The National Archives subsequently has requested a Justice Department investigation into records removal and destruction.
Most people, over a lifetime, will never request any government records with the exception of something personal. So, understandably, most people probably pay little attention to records disputes between the government and members of the press or other groups. In fact, when such disputes occur people probably make partisan conclusions, assigning approval or disapproval depending on whether they think it’s about going after “their” guy.
It does matter, and here’s why. Either government is answerable to the people or it rules the people. Either government officials absolutely own records of what they do and why, or the people have access in order to hold them accountable. Requirements to preserve and allow access to records are on the books because previous generations believed the people should have the means to obtain crucial information.
By the way, the Wisconsin case is yet another example of lawmakers exempting themselves from rules they apply to others, like school districts and cities and counties. Local governments are required to keep records—emails, letters, memos, texts, voicemails and so forth. Legislators allow themselves the option of routinely deleting records unless an open records request already has been received. In other words, legislators can create all sorts of records that could prove embarrassing or worse if obtained by others, so long as they’re smart enough to destroy them quickly.
Good government is open government. Democracy can’t survive without it.