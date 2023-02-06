Democracy always works better when citizens get involved in government decisions. When informed citizens speak out, it makes our democracy stronger. Educating yourself so you can make informed, intelligent decisions is crucial. Read the newspapers, subscribe to the Beloit Report at https://www.beloitwi.gov/ - at the bottom of the page to find more about Beloit, or look at your own local municipality websites.

VOTING – the easiest and most important way to get involved. February 21 is the Primary Election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Wisconsinites have the power to decide our state’s future. We decide who will fill all open judicial seats including at the top of our state judiciary. But if we fail to vote, we give up that power. Watch a forum at https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/wispolitics-supreme-court-forum or read the candidate statements at vote 411 (https://www.vote411.org/wisconsin) and then cast a vote early at your clerk’s office (check with your clerk) or in person on February 21. The candidates are, in order of appearance on the ballot: Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell, and Jennifer R. Dorow.