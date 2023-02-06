Democracy always works better when citizens get involved in government decisions. When informed citizens speak out, it makes our democracy stronger. Educating yourself so you can make informed, intelligent decisions is crucial. Read the newspapers, subscribe to the Beloit Report at https://www.beloitwi.gov/ - at the bottom of the page to find more about Beloit, or look at your own local municipality websites.
VOTING – the easiest and most important way to get involved. February 21 is the Primary Election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Wisconsinites have the power to decide our state’s future. We decide who will fill all open judicial seats including at the top of our state judiciary. But if we fail to vote, we give up that power. Watch a forum at https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/wispolitics-supreme-court-forum or read the candidate statements at vote 411 (https://www.vote411.org/wisconsin) and then cast a vote early at your clerk’s office (check with your clerk) or in person on February 21. The candidates are, in order of appearance on the ballot: Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell, and Jennifer R. Dorow.
GIVE YOUR OPINIONS – For example, isn’t it great we all had the opportunity to attend community sessions so we could hear the superintendent candidates last fall, and then more recently to listen to and meet the city manager candidates? That enabled us to give our elected officials our informed input? This is what democracy is about! You can also write a letter to the editor.
THOUGHTS ON HIGHWAYS? - you don’t have to be a voter to do this! The Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) group held public hearings that were highlighted in the Beloit Daily News on Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1. You have two weeks to let them know what you think about possible changes to Highways 81 and 75 corridors that go right through Beloit and/or South Beloit. Each have some troublesome intersections that are slated for changes. The presentation slides are available on Beloit’s page under Document Center (https://www.beloitwi.gov/government), then under SLATS. Let them know your thoughts by February 14th. Contact information is on the slides.
PARTICIPATE - Boards, committees, and commissions in municipalities make hiring decisions, rulings, provide recommendations to the Council, and can change policy. They often do not take that much time, but are very important. For example, I serve on the Board of Appeals that meets once a month. It serves as a way for residents to request exceptions be made for variances to the Zoning and Floodplain Ordinances and appeals of Administrative Decisions. We met in mid-December on an appeal that had been started in July, but we couldn’t meet earlier because we didn’t have enough members for quorum! The city had even agreed with the filer, and it was quickly granted once we had the meeting, but she had to wait several months for permission to build a much-needed garage that was closer to the lot line than normally allowed – all because no one could be found to serve! Filers of two other appeals decided not to continue waiting – so they just met the city requirements. This undoubtedly created hardships for many. We still need two alternates to make quorum in case someone cannot come.
Current Vacancies on City Boards, Committees, and Commissions:
- Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee (1 vacancy for resident, 1 vacancy for Tavern League Representative)
- Appointment Review Committee (2 vacancies for residents)
- Board of Appeals (2 vacancies for alternates)
- Board of Review (1 vacancy for regular; 2 vacancies for alternates)
- Community Development Authority (1 vacancy for regular; 1 vacancy for Public Housing Resident)
- Equal Opportunities Commission (1 vacancy for resident)
- Landmarks Commission (1 vacancy for resident)
- Park, Recreation & Conservation Advisory Commission (1 vacancy for Youth Representative)
- Traffic Review Committee (1 vacancy for School District Representative)
TO APPLY - Look at the list on the city website https://www.beloitwi.gov/ under HOW DO I dropdown box, Apply for a Committee. The application and description of each commission are there.
Make our democracy stronger by getting involved in local government! We NEED you!!