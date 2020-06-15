Do not allow the movement to be painted as anarchist.
Black lives matter. So do words when it comes to winning the hearts and minds necessary to create lasting change.
Like looting and vandalism damage the legitimate and broad support for the movement behind street demonstrations calling out racial injustice, so too do phrases like “defund the police” or “disband the police.”
The truth is—with the possible exception of the most radical elements—people using such words do not mean they want to abolish police departments. It is not a call for anarchy in the streets.
Rather, it’s a call for deep reforms related to how policing is done. It suggests policing needs to be much more aligned with the communities served. It means the militarization of policing is a problem, not a solution. It means use of force policies need an overhaul.
But phrases like “defund the police” create the crack opponents of the movement can exploit in an effort to delegitimize calls for reform—to paint the whole thing as an effort to destroy rather than reform.
Yes, words matter. Slogans can be useful. Or damaging. Choose words that grow support, not words that play into the hands of bigots.