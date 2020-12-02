We've seen this before. Friction and feuding can wreck a school board.
Back to a time when things were less divided and more civil in America, and in the community, it wasn’t so hard to believe all sides in a given situation had a point worth considering.
The Beloit Board of Education has experienced some tense moments during meetings as rhetoric and emotions flared between members, with one member or another feeling attacked or disrespected.
The dispute came to something of a head last week when Tasha Bell, an educator who said she was approaching the board as a Black woman and Black mother, objected to how other board members were treating Amiee Leavy, a Black member of the board.
Bell suggested the board needed implicit bias training because members were engaging in tone policing with Leavy, dismissing what Leavy has to say if it’s perceived as being angry, divisive or impolite.
Board members, she said, needed to acknowledge and focus on the ideas being communicated rather than the tone in which those ideas may be delivered.
The board, later in the meeting, agreed to go forward with bias training.
And that’s the right thing to do. Unlike much of Wisconsin, Beloit is a diverse community. In fact, the School District of Beloit is more diverse than the community as a whole. Census figures show the community is about 61% White, 20% Latino and 13% Black. The school district, meanwhile, is majority minority.
It’s a fair observation, then, that not only should board members be sensitive to cultural matters and diversity factors, but Beloit would be well served by having a board that looked like the community and the district.
So the board’s decision to go forward with bias training is praiseworthy. Not only is it advisable for board members to be more cohesive with each other, such training should help the board to be more responsive to a diverse student population.
At the same time, though, how board members interact with each other is crucial as well.
Let’s make this clear. We are not focusing on any of the seven board members, and we will not mention names. This is about effective group dynamics.
The overall objective for the board should be creation of an effective decision-making body that is open, collaborative and focused on the achievement of Beloit’s kids. Anything that impedes that process diminishes the district.
In any group, each member deserves to be heard and respected. That fosters a climate where diverse ideas and viewpoints are welcomed and leads to better decision-making. Conversely, when any member feels disrespected or gets tuned out by others, the dynamics of the group break down and things can get personal, which can lead to bad decision-making.
There’s nothing complicated about that standard of behavior. Conflict inhibits progress. Collaboration improves performance.
To that end, tone matters. Civility is crucial. Respect runs in all directions. The first rule of an effective group should be forging relationships based on respect and trust.
It’s good that members of the school board have recognized there’s an issue which needs to be addressed. It will be better if members actually do so, by gaining a better understanding of each other and this diverse district through bias training -- and by putting in the work to build better relationships.
For too many years, Beloit citizens have watched in frustration as school boards and administrators engaged in infighting and personal feuds while students continued to under-perform or, worse, get pulled out of the district by parents seeking a better experience. The current board cannot allow itself to fall into that trap.
Each board member would do well to keep this phrase foremost in mind: This is not about the adults.