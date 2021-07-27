Are we approaching a time when elections are just advisory?
A hot topic nationally -- really, internationally -- for months has been the seeming erosion of commitment in the United States to the peaceful and cooperative transition of power after the people make choices at the polls.
Let’s leave that part for another day.
Instead, consider the tradition of respectful transition of power following elections in Wisconsin. Customarily, when a new governor is elected, he (so far, they've all been men) is afforded broad latitude to choose his team. There can be and have been exceptions when new and damning information is brought forth against a proposed Cabinet member. But, generally, the bipartisan consensus has leaned strongly in favor of confirming the team a new governor chooses.
Well. Not anymore.
Democrat Tony Evers defeated Republican incumbent Gov. Scott Walker in the November 2018 election, and took office in January 2019. The Republican-controlled Senate sluggishly confirmed some of Evers’ Cabinet picks. But two Cabinet members served around two years and never got a Senate vote before departing. They were Andrew Palm, secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services, and Sara Meaney, secretary-designee of the Department of Tourism.
Meanwhile, others continued to wait: Craig Thompson, secretary-designee of the Department of Transportation; Dawn Crim, secretary-designee of the Department of Safety and Professional Services; and Melissa Hughes, chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Another choice, Brad Pfaff for the Department of Agriculture, was rejected.
It gets worse.
The most current controversy involves the Department of Natural Resources Board. In 2015 Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board. He was chosen as chairman in 2019. His six-year term expired May 1.
He won’t leave. How is that possible? Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace Prehn. And he appointed Sharon Adams to replace Walker appointee Julie Anderson, who did step aside when her term also expired May 1. If Naas replaces Prehn control of the DNR board would switch from 4-3 Republican to 4-3 Democrat.
Despite the expired term Prehn is sitting tight, claiming he can stay until the Senate confirms a replacement. The Senate has shown no inclination to do that.
The new norm? Have decisions at the ballot box become advisory only?
Take a longer view. At the moment the confirmation process is controlled by Republicans and they have been using that authority to thwart an elected Democrat governor. Someday, presumably, Democrats will control the process. After all this, does anybody really think Democrats wouldn’t exact payback against a Republican governor by ignoring the team he or she picked?
It would be wrong if Democrats did that. Just as it’s wrong for Republicans to do this.
A smart guy named Carl von Clausewitz, an 18th century Prussian general versed in politics and warfare, observed famously that “war is the continuation of politics by other means.”
The unwillingness of political parties to play nice after the people have chosen change at the ballot box should worry all democracy-loving citizens.