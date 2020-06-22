John Bolton, the irascible former national security adviser to President Trump, has managed a two-fer when it comes to ticking people off.
He has Trump supporters calling for his head and trying to stop publication of his book for revealing inside information about his former boss’s cringe-worthy and self-serving behavior inside the White House and with foreign despots.
And Bolton has Trump’s opposition curling their lips in disdain for his own cringe-worthy and self-serving behavior, placing the potential for personal enrichment over the national interest.
Bolton could have told his tale months ago, during congressional hearings and the impeachment process. Whether it would have made a difference in the highly partisan proceedings is doubtful. But it may well have made a difference in the court of public opinion if citizens had heard Bolton’s testimony at the time.
Instead, Bolton chose to clam up until he could publish a book, offering to tell Americans his story for a fee of $29.95.
Patriotism? Not in our book.
A final word: The Trump administration’s efforts to block publication of the Bolton book will, and should, fail because of past U.S. Supreme Court rulings barring “prior restraint” by the government. Think about it. No one should want the government to have the power to decide what may or may not be published, and the court has recognized that. Mind you, the government can still try to hold publishers and authors accountable post-publication if material violates legal restrictions—for example, revealing classified secrets—and everyone also should be OK with that. Recognize, too, however, that just because something is classified doesn’t necessarily mean the secret is in the public interest. Sometimes, politicians classify information for no better reason than to avoid embarrassment. In a free country rooted in the First Amendment, government officials cannot be trusted with the power to decide what the people can or cannot see. There’s a word for that—authoritarianism.