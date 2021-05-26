Usurping local control over residency
requirements continues to create issues for
communities.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker’s administration called it “a big win for individual freedom.” Others, including plenty of municipalities and school districts, felt the honored principle of local control was being stepped on.
When Walker took office in 2011 and Republicans captured control of both legislative houses, a number of key public employee reforms were put in place. Most were good. But among changes enacted by state government was prohibiting local jurisdictions from requiring employees to live within the boundaries of where they worked, with some reasonable exceptions for public safety personnel.
We objected at the time, not for rank and file employees, but for those engaged in policy-making leadership positions. At the very least, it seemed then and still does that employees such as city managers, police and fire chiefs, school superintendents and so forth should live in the communities they serve.
Why?
Obvious, in our view. Top administrators make the rules everybody within a city or school district must live by. They are key to setting fiscal policies and establishing tax strategies for residents. Sharing the same conditions with the people over which they have governing responsibility makes common sense.
Likewise, it’s conducive to good relationships when residents of a community rub elbows with their leaders at the grocery store, a diner, the gym and other everyday off-duty public spaces.
Let’s state this clearly. This is not intended as a criticism of any current public official in Beloit or the region. Being in compliance with the law should not expose anyone to abuse. It is what it is.
Our beef is with the state law itself and the mindset behind its passage. State authorities substituted their own judgment for local control. That was a mistake. It ought to be rectified by putting the law back where it was, allowing communities to establish their own priorities.
Residency requirements for every public employee would be overkill. The line should be drawn at administrative policy-makers. Requiring, or not, those folks to live where they work and share the same conditions as their constituents should be a local decision.