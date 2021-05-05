State and local decision-makers should learn a lesson from the Foxconn deal.
There’s a cautionary tale contained in the Foxconn saga, and not just for the select few who find themselves sitting in the governor’s chair in Madison.
When then-Gov. Scott Walker pledged up to $3 billion in state incentives to lure the Taiwan-based company to locate new operations in Wisconsin it was a breath-taking bet. Under the plan Foxconn was supposed to invest up to $10 billion and create 13,000 jobs. To many, it looked too good to be true and, indeed, that turned out to be the case.
Democrat Tony Evers made the Foxconn deal a centerpiece of his successful 2018 campaign against Walker, accusing the Republican of engineering what could become a massive giveaway. Evers pledged to renegotiate the deal.
Now he has, after Foxconn had missed earlier targets. The new agreement calls for Foxconn to qualify for $80 million in incentives if it creates 1,454 jobs and invests $676 million by 2026.
The original Foxconn proposal fell through fast and, yes, Walker caught the blame. But citizens should remember the former governor didn’t just throw bags of money into Foxconn’s front door. The company had to keep up its end of the bargain to qualify. Since Foxconn did not do that, the state has not been on the hook to pay up.
That’s not to say citizens totally avoided getting clunked in the wallet by this foul ball. Taxpayers spent many millions of dollars to improve infrastructure around the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. To assemble the 2,500-acre property local authorities invoked eminent domain and kicked residents off their farms and homes. For any who weren’t eager to sell—and there were several—the government’s bigfoot eminent domain process caused a lot of pain.
There’s a lesson in all this for local and state government officials.
Because each state competes with every other state for development, and every municipality competes with others, too, private-sector developers have been trained to demand sweetheart deals funded with taxpayer dollars. The pay-to-play pressure is intense. State and local decision-makers who refuse to pony up likely will (1) watch developments pass them by, and (2) watch their careers take a tumble.
Which might all be worth the big incentives if the payoff matches the investment. Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t. Academics have studied the matter, and the conclusions at least raise questions about greeting developers with loose public pursestrings.
Details matter. If, for example, the deal between Walker and Foxconn had worked out exactly as planned it could have cost taxpayers more than $200,000 per job created and taken decades to pay back dividends. Hard to describe that as a great deal, let alone as the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” as President Trump once called it.
Economic development is a complex process for all concerned. States and communities want and need job creation and the real estate taxes and payroll power growth adds. Investors want profits. Finding the right balance between promises and incentives is never easy.
The way the process unfolds these days states and communities must be willing to deal and put an attractive package on the table. But keep the Foxconn debacle in mind. Don’t offer more than is reasonable. Make sure enforceable goalposts are erected governing whether a company’s actual performance qualifies for benefits. Protect taxpayers at every turn.
Both state and local public policy decision-makers should listen to that voice in their heads, probably first planted by mom and dad, whispering, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Sometimes, winning the bidding war isn’t a win at all.