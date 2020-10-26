Resist any temptation to make things harder for education.
The coronavirus crisis has presented many situations for which few good options are available.
Education certainly is one of those.
Last spring schools shut down all across the country, from K-12 to universities. With the arrival of fall some schools have tried to open for in-person learning while others have taken a more cautious approach with virtual practices.
A Beloit Daily News report last week on the Beloit district indicated that while a majority of students may be engaging virtually, a significant number of kids apparently are not. District officials say educators are working hard to connect, even to the point of making home visits where it seems students are just not participating. The Beloit district has committed to virtual classes at least through Jan. 22, 2021.
Meanwhile, other districts that have opened for in-person learning have encountered some problems. Beloit Turner temporarily suspended classes after coronavirus concerns occurred. Similar situations happened in Janesville. Colleges, including the UW system, have experienced outbreaks.
It’s too easy to armchair quarterback and criticize school officials who have not brought kids into classrooms—or those who have brought kids back and then had to suspend again. There’s no magic fix, no easy answer, so long as the virus lurks.
It’s hard on parents and households. It’s hard on school administrators and teachers. Most of all, it’s hard on kids. What is the long-term cost to students whose educational experience is disrupted? No one really knows, but it’s logical to assume there will be lasting effects.
Support public health efforts. Be patient. Support kids, their moms and dads, and their teachers. Help in any way you can. This won’t last forever.