Reform is needed, and common ground should be within reach.
Darrell Brooks stands accused in the deaths of six people for allegedly plowing through a Waukesha parade crowd on Nov. 21. Authorities say he drove his Ford Escape on a rampage that left more than 60 injured, in addition to the fatalities. He faces 77 counts, including six charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Just two days earlier, on Nov. 19, Brooks got out of jail after being accused of trying to run over a girlfriend with the same vehicle. He posted just $1,000 to gain his freedom.
The Brooks case is being cited as Exhibit A in a legislative movement to amend Wisconsin’s Constitution on the subject of bail.
Currently, the constitutional standard for granting bail involves determining whether a defendant can be assured to show up for subsequent court appearances.
That basis for bail satisfies no one. Republican legislators are riding a wave of citizen frustration by proposing an amendment that would stress public safety by requiring judges to consider a defendant’s potential threat to society and the seriousness of any charges, along with assurances for future court appearances.
On the other side are activists who have long criticized cash bail practices for, essentially, setting one standard for wealthier defendants and another for the poor.
Both arguments carry the weight of truth.
Jails are filled with people who can’t make bail. They may be there for serious or violent crimes. They may be there for much less. For one defendant a half million dollar bail requirement is no impediment. For another, a couple thousand might as well be a million. The result is a two-tiered pre-trial incarceration system based on access to money, which hardly seems fair.
And then there are people like Darrell Brooks. Citizens are justifiably outraged that Brooks was on the streets for such a paltry sum, shortly after allegedly committing a violent offense. The Brooks case is not a one-off. This newspaper, on many occasions, has reported cases in which a defendant out on bail became involved in subsequent offenses.
Here’s the point. Wisconsin needs to reform its bail practices and a constitutional amendment likely will be required to get it done. The current situation is both unfair to poor defendants and poses a danger to society.
At the same time there’s reason to be wary of a knee-jerk solution crafted by one political party in response to an outrageous, egregious, highly-publicized (and politicized) offense like the one in Waukesha.
Already, the two political sides are circling each other in confrontation. That is a mistake and shouldn’t have to move in such a direction. The net result of over-politicizing the issue could be getting nothing done.
If ever there was a situation in which bipartisan common ground might be found, it’s this one. There is strong agreement that current bail practices fall woefully short, and within that framework are the seeds of a deal.
Of course, that requires politicians of both parties and activists left and right to sit down, talk reasonably with each other, and search for common purpose. Unfortunately, it’s been years since Wisconsin demonstrated an ability to exercise civility and cooperation across the aisle.
Hope springs eternal, though.
The political class ought to see bipartisan opportunity. Bail should not be a barrier to low-threat poor people, and it should not be a get-out-of-jail-free card for the wealthy. The top priority should be assessing risk, particularly any violent threat, a given defendant might pose to society. Defendants deemed by a judge to pose a serious threat to commit violent acts should sit tight behind bars pending trial. Assuring a defendant will show up for court appearances, really, is a lesser consideration.
There is no perfect solution, of course. A judge might decide an individual poses little threat, and then that defendant could do something awful on release. Nevertheless, giving judges more authority to consider all factors is an improvement, as is looking for a better way to lessen wealth privilege when it comes to bail.
By all means, move reform forward. But first, open chairs at the table to all stakeholders and viewpoints. Done right, reform should attract bipartisan support.