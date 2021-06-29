Numbing, senseless violence calls out for
better leadership but, instead, gets only failure.
News item: “7 killed, 45 hurt in Chicago shootings since Friday.” Just days later: “1 killed, 24 wounded in shootings Wednesday.” (Chicago Sun Times)
News item: “Police in Wisconsin would be prohibited from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns under a bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Tony Evers.” (Associated Press)
News item: “Responding to a spike in homicides across the country, President Biden laid out an anti-crime strategy from the White House that cracks down on gun stores that don’t follow federal rules, steps up programs for recently released convicts and provides more support for police departments across the country.” (Washington Post)
Beloit is no stranger to urban street violence, especially over recent months. Multiple shooting incidents have left some dead and others wounded. The sound of gunshots, especially in certain neighborhoods, is all too commonplace.
First, it’s important not to lose perspective. The odds of becoming a victim of random violence remain remote. Around 30 people per million population become gun homicide victims annually in the United States (inflated by mass shooting incidents), about the same as deaths in car accidents. International comparisons, however, make the United States stand out and not in a good way. In England the gun homicide rate is about one per million. In Germany it’s about two per million. In Japan, it’s all but nonexistent.
Two questions are obvious. Why? And can anything be done about it?
The country has tried the easy, bumper-sticker slogan approach. The three-strike solution filled prisons but did little to clean up streets. Likewise, mandatory sentencing created generations of convicts without stemming the rise of violence. Recent decades saw an increase in states meting out capital punishment, which certainly deterred those executed from committing violent crime again, but there’s scant evidence of any street impact. And laws that put concealed-carry guns in the hands of more citizens for protection may make people feel better, but the violence is still ticking up.
Underlying it all are the cultural and values issues. Too many families are failing. Too many children are hungry and neglected. Institutions that once helped build a framework of humanity—think churches, youth organizations, service clubs and the like—are struggling to survive and be relevant in modern society. Public schools have been tasked with not only educating kids but also remediating social collapse, and it’s not working. People find themselves losing hope. Too many drugs. Too many bad influences. Too many barriers, real and perceived.
In other words, the problem isn’t the guns, although weapons are far too easily acquired on the mean streets. The real problem is much harder to get at and defies silly bumper-sticker simplicity.
Which brings us to the politicians. When what is needed is an all-in approach, instead, we’re being offered a total lack of leadership.
It’s not surprising in this era of grinding tribal polarization. The political left talks incessantly of gun control and criticizes police. The political right clutches its guns and barks about law and order. Then nothing gets done.
How’s that working for everybody?
It has reached the point where nobody should tolerate such institutional failure anymore. Local communities such as Beloit are working hard to address problems. The kind of community policing strategies now being touted nationally have been practiced here for years. Beloit is investing big in educational options, most visibly in The Lincoln Academy. Beloit is a leader in creating technical training programs for young people interested in obtaining trade skills. Citizens invest in opportunities for youth, as evidenced in the new Stateline Boys & Girls Club rising on Maple Avenue.
That doesn’t mean it’s enough, here or anywhere else and the evidence is in all the shooting reports. More people need to get involved and get behind the efforts.
Whether anything will make a dent in street violence, though, is questionable unless better leadership takes hold in statehouses and the nation’s capital. The partisan paralysis exhibited by Republicans and Democrats sends one clear message to communities: You are on your own.
No one can miss the fact these issues are escalating across America. It’s not getting better. It’s getting worse.
There are no simple solutions.
No bumper-sticker slogans.
Enough with the dumb notion that my side is always right and your side is always wrong.
It’s a rip in the fabric of America. More than that, it’s an existential threat to the people and the general welfare.
Anger won’t fix that. Open-minded leadership, over time, just might.