By now, most area folks have performed their every-decade duty and filled out a census form. No doubt, there are stragglers and one way or another most will be rounded up eventually for the count.
That’s important for many reasons, chief among them the allocation of resources and the apportionment of government representation.
Based on census figures, each 10 years, legislative districts are established for state and federal office. Population shifts nationwide can result in some states gaining seats in the U.S. House of Representatives while others may lose, because there are 435 members of the House and districts must be assigned by population under the Constitution.
For example, for more than 100 years Wisconsin had nine congressional districts. Despite a nearly 10% growth in population in the 2000 census, shifts elsewhere required reassignment of the seat, leaving Wisconsin today with eight districts. Because population growth continues to be stronger in the south and west, some studies suggest Wisconsin is in jeopardy of losing another congressional seat at some point in the not too distant future.
So clearly, the stakes are high when a census is taken. And, not surprisingly, the partisan crowd makes it all about them and their mischief.
Yes, we’re talking about gerrymandering, the practice of manipulating for partisan advantage the constitutionally mandated reapportionment of legislative districts.
Stipulate this: Neither Republicans nor Democrats can be trusted. Following the 2010 census, and after Wisconsin Republicans swept the governorship and both houses of the legislature, GOP operatives secretly drew state and federal district lines making it all but impossible for them to lose their majority at least until the next census rolled around. And in Illinois, Democrats in power did exactly the same thing. Both parties gleefully cheat any time they get the opportunity.
The net effect of gerrymandering, in a phrase often used, is that voters do not pick their representatives, their representatives instead pick their voters.
Already, the battle has been joined in major ways in Wisconsin and the reason is obvious. With the 2018 election of Democrat Tony Evers as governor the ability of the Republican legislative majority to complete the 2020 process the same way they did in 2010 went out the window. Legislative Republicans can draw district lines to suit partisan purposes, but Evers has veto authority. A lot of citizens thought that stalemate might produce a good result, forcing the two parties to negotiate more competitive districts. And, if the parties could not cooperate, the job would fall to courts and, theoretically, produce a more voter-friendly outcome.
Not necessarily. Absolute power, which the Republican majority exercised until former Gov. Scott Walker lost to Evers, is hard to surrender.
The legislative majority has been steadily chipping away at Evers’ power as governor with questionable measures. It’s an open secret the majority has pondered whether it could somehow cut Evers out of the redistricting process.
Now, anticipating deadlock and a court challenge, a Republican-backed plan asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to assume full jurisdiction over any challenges to district lines drawn up by the majority. The objective is to cut out appeals to federal courts and keep any challenge with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the reason is transparent—after years of partisan battles to control the court, conservatives have a 5-2 majority (which will become 4-3 when Jill Karofsky replaces Daniel Kelley).
Like we said, partisans will cheat if given any chance at all.
And they do it in complete defiance of the public will. Polls show wide public support for a new, nonpartisan redistricting process. Advisory referendums in many counties have passed with overwhelming support. Yet partisan politicians stand athwart the public will, placing the interests of themselves and their base above the people.
One might ask: Isn’t it possible that could result in a minority ruling over the majority? Yes. And partisans are just fine with that when it breaks their way.
In a better world politicians would see the majority support for nonpartisan redistricting and make it happen. Cue laughter.
What Wisconsin needs is initiative and referendum, a constitutional amendment to allow the people to gather signatures and force binding measures onto the ballot. That way, the people could kick politicians out of the way and enact their own reforms. Term limits, anyone?
Meanwhile, expect redistricting based on the 2020 census to wind up in a series of court battles with both sides lawyered up to serve their own interests.
The people? Yep. Standing on the outside looking in, again.