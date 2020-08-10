Public investment can help spur pride and development.
It is a shame South Beloit’s City Park, more often than not, has seemed like an extension of Lake Victoria. Folks can’t have much fun when the park is under water.
So we applaud South Beloit officials for accepting the obvious and moving forward with planning to develop new park facilities. Renderings of a proposed new park have been produced and appear to create a complementary site near the successful Nature at the Confluence facilities.
It’s no secret that section of South Beloit has been considered as a next step in the beautification of the Rock River corridor. Going back to the original Beloit 2000 (which became Beloit 2020 and now, Beloit 200) group’s ambitious plan to redevelop the central community, the Rock River has been the anchor point. It’s logical to extend beyond the state line, perhaps more than ever now that a new Beloit Snappers stadium will draw thousands to the river’s edge where Wisconsin meets Illinois.
Likewise, South Beloit’s need for commercial development can only be enhanced by improving its public infrastructure and beautifying the corridor. This is a win-win proposition.
Undeniably, this and other community plans will be complicated by the pandemic. Money is tight. Uncertainty is the order of the day.
That won’t last forever. When the fog clears communities can best be prepared to swiftly move forward by getting good plans in place. South Beloit is smart to work in that direction with park planning.
But, what about the old City Park?
It’s still a lovely place, when it’s not under water. Theoretically, some day, it will be dry again. Recognizing that flooding is just part of reality there, future uses should take that into account and avoid amenities easily damaged by water. Even so, it’s logical to conclude the land will have value to South Beloit’s future recreational plans.
Meanwhile, keep inching forward with plans to develop an appropriate facility to enhance the river corridor and improve South Beloit’s central appearance. Look north and see how the process jump-started positive change in Beloit. Public amenities are a good investment.