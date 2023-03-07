Two of Beloit’s newest officers represent what’s best about the blue.
Turn on the TV to any of the babbling bubblehead channels and likely as not you will find a couple of know-it-alls arguing over policing in America.
In fairness, there are issues. Relatively rare, and the exception to the rule, but there’s nothing wrong with reviewing police procedures. What is unproductive is the high-decibel, low-intelligence screamfests that pass for dialogue on ratings-based channels.
Instead, today, let’s consider a Saturday Facebook post from Sgt. Ryan Flanagan of the Beloit Police Department. Two of the department’s newest — Officer Antonio Richardson and Officer Anthony Love — had made a traffic stop. A woman ran toward them with a two-year-old child who was choking and not breathing. Officer Richardson administered back slaps near the shoulder blades. Officer Love radioed for emergency medical services help. Within moments, the child began moaning, breathing and crying. A life saved. A family fortunate and reunited in love, not grief.
All because the babysitter saw flashing police lights and ran toward well trained public servants for help when it was needed most.
This is what the overwhelming majority of public safety personnel — police, firefighters, paramedics — mean to our community and others across America. They are there to help. They step in where others step away.