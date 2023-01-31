Citizens expect results, not partisan stalemate, from Madison.
Two-term Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, fresh off a strong win in his re-election campaign, delivered his State of the State address at the Capitol a few days ago.
These things used to be a big deal.
Not so much these days.
That’s because, despite Evers’ convincing statewide victory, he must come before the Legislature with hat in hand, hoping the overwhelming Republican majorities in the Assembly and Senate care what he has to say. The leadership quickly made sure Evers knew they do not.
“Pretty much everything he proposed today was a government expansion. So I would assume that most of those are DOA,” Speaker Robin Vos said.
And there we are again, at the intersection of Who Cares and No Way.
In fairness, Evers is asking for a swift boot out the legislative door. He proposes to spend somewhere in the neighborhood of a billion dollars more on various programs, particularly targeting additional money for public schools. That’s a familiar Evers’ refrain, which probably shouldn’t be a surprise considering he served for years as Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools.
It’s tone deaf.
Taxpayers are not inclined to throw lots more money at school systems that too often under-perform and fail to produce what kids need. If money could solve the problems in education, success already would have been achieved.
Intriguingly, though, Evers proposes to make 2023 what he calls “the year of mental health.” He wants to fund major upgrades in mental health services, particularly in schools, arguing with considerable evidence that the coronavirus disruptions of systems caused real harm for students. On that score, Evers makes the case. The lost time and isolation took a toll. The adult community should step up with a stronger effort to restore balance.
This needs to be made clear, though. Wisconsin state government is flush with money because a strong economy and citizens’ hard work generated a big surplus. For some politicians, that condition sends a spend-spend-spend signal to their brains. The people, though, likely see it this way: “Hey, that’s our money. Live lean and give it back.”
Besides, good times tend to end sooner or later. Caution is always advised.
Even so, when majority Republicans dismiss the governor and say their intent is to dump his plans and start over without a meaningful discussion, that’s not just disrespectful, it’s downright rude and hostile. Certainly, they would not want a Republican governor to be treated that way.
It is, however, indicative of the partisan warfare citizens have come to expect and, for the most part, view with disgust. Seriously, are politicians elected to govern or throw spitballs and get nothing done?
Government is supposed to work this way. The governor proposes and, arguably, brings forward some good ideas. And some bad ones. Meanwhile, legislators — representing every geographical location in the state — have their own thoughts and priorities. Some good. Some not. Then the leaders are supposed to get together, haggle and bargain, and come out with compromise solutions that move the state forward.
We would like to think that may be the case.
We would also like to see 80 degree temperatures and green grass in February.
Optimism is always a worthy start. Maybe they’ll surprise us.