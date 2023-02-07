The public commitment to professionalism and respect is welcome.
Chief Andre Sayles of the Beloit Police Department deserves a pat on the back from the community.
When controversy arises — especially of the variety that occurs hundreds of miles away — the customary response is to zip it shut. Silence seldom creates the kind of blowback most public officials strive to avoid.
But when police officers in Memphis, captured on video, beat a young man who later died from his injuries, Chief Sayles chose to speak up. Here’s part of what he had to say:
“I took time and forced myself to watch the horrific video, which showed the murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening. …”
He continued, bringing the message home: “Every officer in the Beloit Police Department has undergone the most up-to-date training on implicit and overt bias, the most appropriate use-of-force, de-escalation techniques, cultural diversity, and fair and impartial policing.”
In today’s divisive world, these issues often are polarized and over-simplified as “back the badge” or “defund the police.”
Chief Sayles reminds all of us of the middle ground. The vast majority of officers are fine public servants, putting their lives on the line on our behalf. But there are some who shouldn’t be wearing a badge and carrying lethal weapons.
The chief wants Beloiters to know his department insists on the highest professional conduct, the most effective training and respect for the safety of all citizens. The implication is clear. The department is committed to weeding out anyone who doesn’t measure up.
In our diverse community, that’s the only acceptable approach.
Well said, Chief Sayles.
