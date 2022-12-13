Growing surplus provides an opportunity to rebate dollars in Wisconsin.
The numbers are eye-opening. So are the possibilities.
According to calculations by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state government can anticipate a big budget surplus in the next two-year cycle which begins in July.
In the first year the surplus is projected at about $3 billion. The second year it’s even larger, with a projected surplus of $3.8 billion. That’s a two-year total of about $6.8 billion over and above likely spending targets.
There are various reasons, but the most important is the continuing strong economy and job market. When people are working and the economy is humming along, higher tax collections follow.
Already, advocates of bigger government are devising ways to spend the excess revenues on this program or that, even on new initiatives. Nothing draws eager spenders like a surplus.
By the way, there’s a good-sized stash of money in state coffers from previous surpluses. By the end of the current budget cycle a $6.6 billion balance is expected. And the rainy day fund contains another $1.7 billion. Put it all together and the possible excess revenue pot could be north of $15 billion.
Keep in mind, a projection is just that—call it an educated guess. If a serious recession arrives in the next budget cycle much of the projected surplus could vanish. Likewise, inflationary pressures will push up costs and may whittle away at the anticipated surplus.
Still, there could be billions washing through the system.
Here’s a thought: The only money the government has is what it takes out of the pockets of taxpayers. The deal between taxpayers and the government calls for taxing just enough to pay for the needs of the people. Nothing less, nothing more.
Obviously, politicians are notoriously bad at holding up their end of that deal. Extra money disappears faster than a snowball in July. Left unchecked, the political class always finds a way to spend it.
A better idea is to take into account the potential for a recession and higher costs due to inflation, and build out the rainy day fund accordingly. What’s left should be returned to the people in the way of tax rebates.
