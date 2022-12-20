Flat tax proposal has fetching properties, but also has drawbacks.
At first glance the idea of a flat rate state income tax for Wisconsin sounds like a winner.
It would be extremely easy to calculate. Everybody pays the same percentage so figuring one’s tax bill and planning accordingly would be simple each year.
Likewise, there’s something to be said for everybody having skin in the game. With various different tax brackets some low-income folks pay little or nothing, middle-income people pay more, and at the top rates are more than double the bottom number. Wisconsin’s lowest bracket is 3.54%, while the top bracket (for people earning over $267,000 a year) is 7.65%.
There have always been questions about why anyone should pay taxes at twice or more the rate for others? Especially when the more well-to-do taxpayers often are the ones least dependent on government-financed services.
The answer lies in the philosophical underpinnings of the graduated income tax system. The process is engineered to impose higher rates at set intervals for taxpayers who reach upper levels of income. The idea is not complicated, holding that those who have the most should pay the most.
And they still would, by the way, under a flat tax system. A person with taxable income of $30,000 should pay $1,062 under a 3.54% system. A person with a $100,000 taxable income would pay $3,540 at the identical percentage.
The argument, on the flip side, is that paying a thousand bucks is more painful for the guy making $30,000 than paying thirty-five hundred dollars is for the one who earns $100,000.
Probably true. So the system is set up to give poorer people a break, by asking for higher percentage contributions from wealthier taxpayers.
Not surprisingly, as the political forces line up in Madison, the idea of a low across-the-board flat tax with big benefits for wealthier citizens is gaining traction with legislative Republicans in the majority. Meanwhile, Democrats generally oppose the idea and Gov. Tony Evers likely would veto it if passed by the Legislature.
As usual, Team Red vs. Team Blue with no middle ground.
Here’s a thought. Both sides have relatively sound arguments to make on the topic. It’s not an open and shut situation where one side is right and the other side is wrong. In a more civil time that would call for a bipartisan huddle and a compromise solution.
Could that approach still be possible?
While there’s very little evidence to suggest the affirmative on that question, perhaps the overflowing state treasury can provide an incentive to deal. As this newspaper reported last week, Wisconsin is on track to have several billion dollars in what euphemistically could be called “excess revenues” over the new budget cycle. Since that money belongs to taxpayers, at least a portion of it should be returned to citizens.
Thus, there’s an opportunity to be creative in reforming the state’s revenue collection system. Just because it has been one way for years doesn’t mean change must be a non-starter.
The objective should be finding middle ground taking into account the simplicity and advantages of a flat tax system, without altogether discarding a process that asks more from those most able to afford it. If Republicans and Democrats could get out of their silos long enough, such a plan could be achieveable.
Obviously, the good times represented by the surpluses won’t last forever and leaders should be cautious about going too far and creating financial black holes for the next time the economy tilts lower. Still, there’s a real opportunity to do something good for the people. Get together and make it happen.