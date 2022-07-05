Court’s fake nonpartisan pretense will be fully revealed in the spring.
Suppose Democrats held majorities in the Wisconsin Legislature, and the people elected a Republican challenger over a Democrat incumbent for governor.
Justifiably, the incoming Republican governor—elected not by district, but by a border-to-border majority of voters—would believe he or she had the right to appoint a new team, from Cabinet positions to various boards throughout the government.
Not true, apparently. With the blessing of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
When Democrat Tony Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker nearly four years ago, legislators in the Republican majority immediately set out to change some state laws to limit Evers’ authority. Then the Senate slow-walked or completely refused to hold confirmation hearings for various Evers’ Cabinet and other nominees. Nearly half of Evers’ nominees still have not been confirmed.
In one particularly astonishing situation a Walker appointee to the Natural Resources Board, Fred Prehn, refused to step down when his term expired. Evers tried to appoint a successor to Prehn, but the Senate ignored him and has refused to consider a nominee for confirmation. Thus, Prehn remains ensconced on the board even after his term expired in 2021.
The attorney general’s office sued. And last week the Wisconsin Supreme Court delivered its ruling. The 4-3 conservative majority decided Prehn stays. So long as the Senate refuses to confirm a successor, the ruling holds, it doesn’t matter if the term of office has expired.
Get this straight. That means a former governor’s people can cling to office over a new governor’s appointees if a partisan Senate refuses to do its job and consider confirmations.
Republicans may be rejoicing at this ruling for sticking a thumb in Evers’ eye.
But back to the hypothetical scenario at the top of this commentary. One can assume Republicans would not rejoice if the shoe were on the other foot and their party’s newly-elected governor couldn’t get a hearing or vote on nominations.
It seems like a basic tenet of democracy: The people’s will should prevail. Dirty tricks to stymie transfer of authority are wrong, whether perpetrated by Democrats or Republicans.
The table is set, though, for this kind of behavior to become the new norm. Politics runs in cycles. One of these days Democrats will capture a legislative majority. And the people may elect a Republican governor, because voters often prefer divided government as a way to keep extremism at bay. Bet on a Democrat legislative majority to return the thumb-in-eye treatment by ignoring Republican appointees.
And the people lose to extreme politics. Again.
Looking down the road to the future another point is disturbingly clear. The election next spring for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will be a scorched-earth affair. Control of the court is on the ballot.
Justice Patience Roggensack is retiring. She has been a reliably solid vote in the conservatives’ 4-3 majority on the court. A conservative loss added to the current three liberals would shift the court to the left.
And let’s stop pretending. The so-called nonpartisan nature of Supreme Court elections has become a total sham. One candidate will be the Republicans’ choice and one will be the Democrats’ choice, and both will be backed by millions of dollars from partisan interests. One is reminded of Lincoln’s words. “How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg?” Lincoln’s answer is four, because calling a tail a leg does not make it a leg.
The sad truth is the common people, the voters, want judges and courts to be fair referees, not partisan hacks in all but name. By splitting along partisan lines the justices are guilty of cratering the court’s reputation and legitimacy.
The result of partisan political mischief from either side, slowly but surely, is undermining public confidence in courts and of government by the consent of the people.