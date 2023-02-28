It’s up to political parties to draw red lines for their most divisive members.
Generally, there’s not much point in commenting upon the ridiculous rants of the lunatic fringes, left or right.
Now and then, bending that rule makes sense.
Enter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, who has made a career out of saying stupid things. Here’s the latest:
“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”
She later added: “The last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. … but it’s going in that direction.”
Then this: “Red states can choose how they allow people to vote … If Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states … once they move to a red state, guess what, maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.”
The party of Lincoln was founded to hold the Union together and extend the right to freedom. America’s greatest president gave his life in the cause.
It may be fashionable in this divisive era to spew outrageous and contemptible words, but there has to be a line somewhere. Greene crossed it.
The legacy of Lincoln demands universal repudiation of her words. Argue policy differences all day long. But never call for dissolution of the Union for which Lincoln, in his own phrase, gave "the last full measure of devotion."