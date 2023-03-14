Nonpartisan in name only, court control hangs in the balance.
According to the New York Times, it’s the “most important” election in the United States this year.
That would be the Wisconsin Supreme Court election April 4 pitting newcomer Judge Janet Protasiewicz against former Justice Daniel Kelly, who lost his seat on the court in 2020 to current Justice Jill Karofsky.
A race in any state for a position on its highest court seems significant. But why would national media call Wisconsin’s contest the biggest in the country? After all, it’s for a judge to sit on a nonpartisan body to interpret the laws as established by the partisan legislative and executive branches, right?
In theory.
But in practice Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is considered among the most politicized, because both parties and their key donors have waged proxy wars over the seats for years. The court has been firmly in conservative (read: Republican) hands for more than a decade. But Kelly’s 2020 loss tightened the margin. This year, with the retirement of conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, control of the court hangs in the balance. One side or the other will emerge with a 4-3 edge. The winner captures a 10-year term.
A number of key hot-button issues are likely to come before the court for decisions in relatively short order. Perhaps most watched, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is whether Wisconsin’s 1849 law forbidding abortion even in the case of rape or incest, will stand. Additionally, the court likely will hear cases on such matters as gerrymandering related to legislative and congressional districts, along with various election reform measures adopted following the bitter 2020 presidential race.
Milwaukee County Judge Protasiewicz, somewhat unusual in judicial races, has been outspoken on the issue of abortion. She has voiced direct criticism of the 1849 restrictions. Likewise, she has expressed doubts about drawing legislative districts in a partisan manner intended to advantage one party’s candidates over another. Protasiewicz has attracted the open support of Democrats and liberal donors.
Kelly, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, has criticized Protasiewicz for taking positions and politicizing the court. But he was a reliable conservative vote during his tenure to uphold Republican initiatives. He is broadly backed by the Republican Party and its leading donors. Kelly’s record suggests he would be less likely to overrule the 1849 abortion law and more likely to uphold partisan redistricting.
The Beloit Daily News will not recommend either Kelly or Protasiewicz, because it’s clear their candidacies and their support are tied directly to political party preferences even though the race is supposed to be nonpartisan and unbiased.
Instead, it’s safe to say, those who like the Supreme Court just the way it is — advantage, Republicans — probably should choose Kelly. And those who have objected to that institutional advantage and want change probably should choose Protasiewicz.
On many occasions, the newspaper has lamented the efforts of Democrats and Republicans alike to turn the judicial system into just another partisan-controlled branch of government. By politicizing these elections and flooding them with partisan money, a good argument can be made that the end result is less fair and less blind justice and more predictable and corrupted outcomes. The overwhelming majority of people, we believe, would rather have judges who are impartial referees.
Until a better system is engineered, though, this is the choice voters face. It comes down to keeping things as they are or voting for change. Go to the polls and cast a vote on April 4.