Managing the money, the most fundamental duty, is a bipartisan failure.
As a new year arrives many things change. Except, of course, in Washington.
There’s no better example than the $1.7 trillion spending bill signed last week by President Biden. It’s the latest example in the continuing story of the federal government failing miserably at the most fundamental task.
Managing your money.
Here’s how things ought to work. In a better operation, one in which regular order prevailed, the executive branch would produce a budget proposal which then would go to Congress for review and action. Through committees, members of Congress—of both parties—would give the plan close scrutiny. Differences of opinion would surface. Negotiations would take place. Compromises would be reached. Eventually, a plan capable of garnering a majority of votes would be put forward and passed. The measure would go to the White House for signature.
Drama over.
Reality, unfortunately, is very different. The White House may propose, but the Congress dithers. Leaders of the two polarized political parties stalk the halls searching for television cameras, so they can wag their fingers and tongues about how nothing gets done because the other guy is so awful. As time passes the strategy morphs into a “crisis.” The federal government will shut down unless a temporary spending fix is enacted by some manufactured deadline. Even that can’t be met unless the two sides agree to extend the debt ceiling, allowing Treasury to pay the bills. The catastrophe could be so terrible that Social Security checks would not go out. Crucial offices will go dark. The sun won’t shine and the moon won’t rise.
Then, miraculously, the two sides come together at the last second and adopt a continuing spending bill that, in the case of the latest one, keeps the government operating through the end of the fiscal year. Apocalypse avoided. Leaders of the two parties pat themselves and their side on the back for saving the day, while blaming the whole mess on the other guys.
Political theater. Nothing more, nothing less. And we, the people, dutifully sit in front of our television sets and fall for it every time.
Here’s the nut of the whole thing. Raising the debt ceiling is not some deal to spend more money. All it does is agree to pay bills already incurred, like paying your credit card statement. And there’s no way any president or congressional member is going to let spending truly lapse. Imagine the political blowback if people’s Social Security checks did not deposit as expected every month. Or soldiers weren’t getting paid. That would threaten the primary thing every politician cares about—their own jobs.
The most ridiculous part of this routine and regular sideshow is just how eminently fixable it truly is. Even in these polarized times the two sides have broad agreement on much of what America spends. On the rest, it’s mostly about the approach applied and ought to be negotiable. Seldom are there true deal-breakers that are unresolvable. Otherwise, the continuing resolution plans wouldn’t work, either.
No one could run a household this way, or a business. Chaos is not a plan.
Poll after poll clearly indicate what the people desperately crave from government at all levels—problem solving, order and organizations that work and run efficiently. Republican, Democrat, doesn’t matter. That’s what the people want. Ideological warfare is hardly a blip on the people’s radar.
Maybe next year will be different.
But don’t bet the farm on it.