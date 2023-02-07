Once again, Wisconsin proves it knows how to run fair and accurate elections.
In less than two years Wisconsin voters will go to the polls again to cast ballots for president, the first such election since 2020 was marred by wild and unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
It’s embarrassing, but also important to remember there were claims of switched votes, bus caravans of out-of-state fraudsters going to polls, sinister moves by poll workers, shenanigans in urban (mostly minority) areas and so forth.
What followed was a series of recounts and lawsuits, all of which confirmed the election outcome as fair and truthful. That, of course, didn’t stop the conspiracy theorists or legislative efforts to pile on more supposedly needed reforms to assure what already existed, fair elections.
Last week the Wisconsin Election Commission reported and approved a hand-count audit of the 2022 election, undertaken in an attempt to assure voters that the outcome was free, fair and accurate.
The audit examined 222,075 ballots counted by voting machines. It was the largest such audit in Wisconsin history. Six errors were found, all attributed to human error. Anytime people are involved in a process, perfection is elusive. But it doesn’t take a doctorate in mathematics to understand that a rate of six errors out of 222,075 samples is highly unlikely to alter the outcome of an election.
Here in Wisconsin, folks have no control over the continuing trouble caused by election deniers in places like Arizona or Georgia or Michigan. But following recounts and audits and lawsuits and even partisan investigations, give the good people who manage Wisconsin elections the respect and confidence they clearly deserve.
As 2024 approaches — expect presidential candidates to start showing up within months if not weeks — let there be no repeating the ugliness and threats associated with the 2020 vote. Wisconsin gets it right. The evidence is there for all to see.