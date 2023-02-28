Strategy of growing the development base has been proven correct.
In another era, this Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois region was known for its prowess at making vehicles.
Strategy of growing the development base has been proven correct.
In another era, this Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois region was known for its prowess at making vehicles.
General Motors employed some 7,000 workers at its sprawling Janesville plant. The Belvidere, Illinois factory kept up to 5,000 working at its Chrysler facility, through various ownership changes. Over the years millions of American-made vehicles rolled off those assembly lines.
This week the Belvidere plant becomes the latest casualty, idling the last 1,200 employees. It’s a crushing blow for Belvidere, and a gut punch for the rest of the region.
Beloit knows how it feels. For years the Beloit Corporation was the community’s largest employer. When it shut down more than 20 years ago there was understandable worry the community could not withstand the economic fallout.
Add to that the number of Beloit residents who commuted to work for the at-risk Janesville or Belvidere auto plants and the future looked very uncertain.
Today, Beloit and Janesville have bounced back. The economic development strategy has been to actively pursue a broad diversity of enterprise. Dozens of companies have located in the region, adding tens of millions in investment and thousands of jobs. The net result is a region considerably less vulnerable to the economic fortunes of just two or three major employers.
Mind you, that’s not to say the area should be unwelcoming if a big employer promising thousands of jobs looked favorably on the region. In fact, the vitality of the region and its crucial location for northern markets may well lure that kind of investment in the future.
It is, however, vindication for the strategy of diversifying the economic base. The success at attracting a wide variety of enterprises has positioned the region better than most when it comes to weathering the inevitable ups and downs of what is a global economy.
Like Janesville with GM, Belvidere is not in a hurry to close the door on finding a way to repurpose the plant. Obviously, GM never came back. Maybe Belvidere will be luckier. Or perhaps another company will find the facility the perfect location for its business.
Meanwhile, the successful strategies in Beloit and Janesville can provide a roadmap for Belvidere’s next steps. American enterprise looks a lot different today than it did 50 or even 25 years ago. Economic development leaders have to adapt.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.