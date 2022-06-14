Community should be deeply involved in selecting next generation of leaders.
It isn’t often citizens find themselves facing the task of replacing the two most important public officials in the community.
But that’s where Beloit is as the summer months arrive.
School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser’s last day on the job is June 30. He will become superintendent in Stoughton.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther will finish her tenure on Aug. 5. She accepted a similar position in Overland Park, Kansas.
The first order of business is to wish both Luther and Keyser well. Luther stayed longer than many previous managers and has presided over a period of significant improvement in the city. Keyser has been a relative short-timer—which has become a pattern at the district—who has served honorably in an effort to stabilize schools.
Departures at the top always create a certain degree of apprehension and anxiety, when the known becomes the unknown.
Nevertheless, it’s an opportunity for a re-set and for evaluating current conditions in the context of what the community wants for the future.
City Hall is in a better place than the school district. Strong investment by the private sector and good planning by the city has resulted in a continuing record of business and civic improvements. Several significant projects are underway in the Gateway Business Park and elsewhere. At long last the federal government has green-lighted the Ho-Chunk gaming complex, which should move forward relatively soon. Downtown Beloit has become a magnet, drawing large numbers of customers from nearby communities for dining and entertainment options.
Still, there is much to be done. And, with all due respect, admiration and appreciation for the Hendricks organization, much of Beloit’s forward momentum is owed to a single benefactor. There’s a need to diversify and grow the investment base.
The biggest challenge is safe streets. Shooting incidents have become all too common. Street thuggery is a rising concern. Beloit is not unique. For whatever the reasons may be, America has become a shooting gallery. This community can’t fix Chicago or anywhere else. But it can, and must, do better here.
Housing and inner city conditions require more attention. It’s not enough to build new and higher-end units around the edges, while large parts of the city decay. Economic growth and job creation must also help rehabilitate the city’s aging neighborhoods.
The School District of Beloit is, arguably, the community’s top challenge. Ranking at the rear of Wisconsin’s public districts makes Beloit’s schools an anchor dragging against growth and progress. Year after year there have been promises to do better, and year after year the promises were not kept.
That is not a statement intended to trash Beloit’s students and faculty. It’s not that simple. Some students do exceptionally well. Others completely fall through the cracks. Most are somewhere in between. Teachers do not go to work aiming to help kids fail. It should be stipulated that most teachers work valiantly to prepare students for a better life.
Trouble is, on the whole, it’s just not working. And anyone who takes that fact and uses it to condemn teachers, administrators, board members and students is just fooling themselves. This is a multi-faceted social, economic and community problem. It will require a multi-faceted and collaborative effort to move the needle in a positive direction.
The easy way to approach filling the posts occupied by Luther and Keyser is to write a big check and hire a head-hunting firm specializing in recruiting for such jobs. That’s been the practice in the past. Sometimes it works out.
There’s a place for professional recruiters.
First, though, we believe Beloit needs to do deep research into what stakeholders expect and what priorities citizens identify. Taking that idea a step further, filling the top two government leadership jobs is too important to leave it to the elected boards. It makes sense to form a special committee to be involved at every step, from identifying needs and community priorities to the recruiting process and advising decision-making boards.
One more point. The usual outcome involves hiring an outsider identified by an out-of-town recruiting firm to ride into Beloit and solve local problems. That’s a tall order for anyone who necessarily spends the first months fact-finding in unfamiliar territory. That’s not to say Beloiters should reject outsider candidates for the jobs. Rather, it’s a suggestion that a special committee should make an effort to identify potential leaders who are already familiar with the community and its needs.
While it may be customary to view the city manager and school superintendent jobs as separate and largely unrelated, there is a different way to approach this task. The two organizations overlap in many ways. One can’t fully succeed while the other fails. There’s no better time to find a way to formalize a collaborative relationship.
The dual openings should be viewed as an opportunity. A re-set. For a better, stronger future.