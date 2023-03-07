Throwing away money to stoke the fires of anger and resentment.
There’s an old saying about politics and it goes like this: “It’s easy to spend other people’s money.”
And, despite what partisans would have you believe, the adage applies for both Republicans and Democrats. In fact, spending always goes up no matter who’s in charge. Seriously. Check it out. The main difference can be summed up simply that different groups go to the front of the line for goodies depending on which side controls the budget. Waste is a bipartisan exercise.
Consider, for example, the ill-advised and ill-fated partisan probe of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election run by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. This was more than a waste. It was damaging to democracy because it kept alive some silly notion that the election was tilted by widespread fraud.
It wasn’t. That was proven by local election officials and canvassing. It was proven at the state review level. It was proven by multiple recounts. It was proven by several unsuccessful lawsuits alleging fraud. It was proven by law enforcement and prosecutors that found no more than a couple dozen instances of questionable behavior, hardly a fraction of a fraction of what would have been needed to tip the scale.
Yet Assembly Speaker Robin Vos commissioned the Gableman probe to pacify hard-liners unwilling to accept those outcomes. Eventually, the nuttier Gableman acted, Vos reached the end of his patience and fired him, ending the probe where it was destined to go anyway. Namely, nowhere.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money was flushed. In the latest chapter, Vos (read: taxpayers) was ordered to pay $135,574 in legal fees to cover costs for a group that successfully argued Gableman flouted the public records law.
Total costs — so far — for this misguided partisan exercise in futility top $2.5 million for taxpayers.
Call us crazy, but we believe taxpayers support the government paying for schools, public safety, fixing roads and bridges, providing clean water and sanitary sewer, and other crucial services. Apparently, politicians on both sides find that boring.
It’s the ideological and cultural fights that make their hearts race. Argument over action. Partisan pugilism over productivity.
If that costs a few million here or there, what’s the big deal?
Seriously, folks. Why do we, the people, keep electing these windbags?
