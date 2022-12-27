More money, without big changes first, is a hard sell for Beloit schools.
In perhaps the least surprising decision of late 2022, the ad hoc committee for the School District of Beloit has recommended both operating and capital referendum questions be placed on the spring ballot.
Details to be added later, of course.
A skeptic might observe that the committee—with members appointed by the school board and the superintendent—always seemed constructed to reach the desired conclusion. With the district’s finances in disarray and deficit, and decision-makers showing little appetite for right-sizing cost rollbacks, the skids appeared greased for seeking more money from taxpayers.
With that in mind, a few observations are in order.
First, the district’s deficit issues did not occur because citizens have been too frugal with their money. Beloit is at the high end of state aid and local property-tax payers likewise have been very supportive of the school system, including approving previous referendum questions. The biggest drain on the school treasury is the constant outflow of students—hundreds every year—whose families choose to enroll them elsewhere. Through public school open enrollment, private voucher options and The Lincoln Academy public charter school, the Beloit district has shed millions of dollars each year.
Second, before clawing for more money, the district should be addressing the reasons behind student outflow. At the top of the list is the district’s overall academic performance, which consistently ranks among Wisconsin’s lowest achieving systems. Likewise, parents and, for that matter, teachers consistently have expressed concerns for years about safety issues and a perceived lack of administrative disciplinary support. It boils down to this: Why reward that?
Third, if a referendum is to take place, it should not be held in the spring. Here’s why. In a typical spring election the community is fortunate if ballots are cast by one to two out of every 10 eligible voters. By contrast, fall elections tend to draw much higher voter participation, often 6-7 out of every 10 who are eligible. So is it surprising the spring ballot is being eyed rather than, say, the election held barely a month ago?
When turnout is very low, a small percentage of activist voters can impose a minority viewpoint on a skeptical but disengaged majority. So don’t be naive. That’s exactly why referendum questions usually are placed on ballots where low turnout is anticipated. Supporters know chances of passage diminish proportionately with the number of actual ballots cast.
A spring referendum, nevertheless, appears all but certain.
That raises two challenges both for the district and for taxpayers.
The district should feel obliged to convene open forums in which taxpayer input is invited on the plan. Ideally, the board should shape any proposal to fit within the desires of citizens. Including, by the way, if public sentiment appears to object to holding the election.
Also, taxpayers who oppose higher taxes through a proposed referendum should be prepared to organize and market their view, just like proponents. That would require adequate private funding.
That way, both pro and con viewpoints on whatever proposal emerges could be placed before the people prior to balloting. And, perhaps, a higher turnout than the typical 10-15% of voters might be achieved. Possibly even enough voters to suggest the outcome is at least somewhat representative of how Beloit voters really feel.
This is a big decision. People should care. People should engage. People need to make sure the school district knows what the community expects. Get off the couch, pay attention and bring your voice to the polls.